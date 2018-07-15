France vs Croatia – FIFA World Cup 2018 final celebrity reactions LIVE UPDATES

Football fever has gripped the Hindi film industry as well. Ever since the first match, Bollywood has kept itself updated with everything FIFA World Cup 2018. The final match being held at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, has everyone glued to their seats, including the big shots of Bollywood.
Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had flown to St. Petersburg with his family for the first semi-final of FIFA World Cup 2018. Mukesh Ambani, wife Nita Ambani and younger son Anant Ambani were also spotted in the stands to witness the soccer sorcery live. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shoojit Sircar, Boman Irani, Siddharth, Atul Kasbekar, Kabir Bedi and Dino Morea among others have been keeping their fans entertained with their tweets during the match.
Ranveer Singh wrote on Twitter: SENSATIONAL #Perisic !!!! ....... 🌟🌟🌟 ONE TOUCH , BOOOOOOM !!!!!! ✊🏽🔥🔥🔥 #WorldCupFinal"
R Sarath Kumar tweeted, 'The world cup day has arrived, hooting for Croatia to win the cup @FIFAWorldCup'
Boman Irani wrote on Twitter, "Not one for predictions, but would love It if history is written by Croatia! Would be inspiring. #WorldCupFinal2018 #FrancevsCroatia"
Raveena Tandon posted on Twitter: "Willl Smitthhh! So good to see him perform live!!! This match looks like a cracker already! Will smith just lit it up!!"
Rohit Roy said, "Since every one is posting these ‘who is going to win’ kinda posts, let me illuminate you all about it... FOOTBALL will win!!Woooooohooooo ENJOY! #FifaWorldCup2018 #croatia #france PS: the name I mention 1st should give you a hint about who I’m supporting😜 !!"
"Only the #FifaWorldCupFinal can bring this madness and energy! Who do you think will win? The underdog #Croatia or will #France deny them their first ever championship? #FrancevCroatia," Vivek Anand Oberoi said via Twitter.
Karan Johar wrote on Twitter, "Cheering for the underdog can be so empowering that they become the favourite and that in turn makes the favourite the underdog!! My two bit on tonight’s match! Please don’t troll me i am clueless but I feel the need to be a part of the discussion! #FOMO"
Tumhari Sulu producer and ace photographer Atul Kasbekar shared on Twitter: "If #France score 1st then #Croatia would logically throw the kitchen sink n Mandzukic at them. Leaving loads of space for Mbappe n Griezmann to wreak havoc behind the high defensive line. In this scenario #France run out easy winners. #WorldCupFinal. #FRAvsCRO
Kabir Bedi tweeted: "#FRANCE is the only AFRICAN team in left in #WorldCup2018!Kimpembe-CongoUmtiti-CameroonPogba-GuineaMbappé-Cam/NigeriaDembélé-Sen/MaliTolisso-TogoKanté-MaliMatuidi-DR CongoNzonzi-DRCMandanda-DRCRami-Morocco Fekir-AlgeriaSidibé-SenegalMendy-Senegal#FrancevsCroatia"
Ranveer Singh posted on Twitter: "The talent on display is amongst the very best in world football. Have rooted for Croatia’s golden generation this entire World Cup. They will have to play the match of their lives against footballing giants France who are due a major tournament win. 🇫🇷 #FrancevsCroatia"