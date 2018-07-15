France vs Croatia – FIFA World Cup 2018 final celebrity reactions LIVE UPDATES

Bollywood celebrities are excited about 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France vs Croatia. Bollywood celebrities are excited about 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France vs Croatia.

Football fever has gripped the Hindi film industry as well. Ever since the first match, Bollywood has kept itself updated with everything FIFA World Cup 2018. The final match being held at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, has everyone glued to their seats, including the big shots of Bollywood.

Also Read | France vs Croatia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Final

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had flown to St. Petersburg with his family for the first semi-final of FIFA World Cup 2018. Mukesh Ambani, wife Nita Ambani and younger son Anant Ambani were also spotted in the stands to witness the soccer sorcery live. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shoojit Sircar, Boman Irani, Siddharth, Atul Kasbekar, Kabir Bedi and Dino Morea among others have been keeping their fans entertained with their tweets during the match.