FIFA World Cup 2018 Argentina vs Nigeria: ‘Maradona adds so much stress’ to Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh cheered for Argentina as they advanced to knockouts. Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh cheered for Argentina as they advanced to knockouts.

Like many others who were up on Tuesday night to watch Argentina’s do-or-die encounter with Nigeria in the ongoing football world cup, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh too were on the edge of their seats as they cheered for Argentina.

Shah Rukh took to Twitter and wrote, “Uff this Maradona adds so much stress. Love the Nigerian team but have to have Argentina in the play offs. My Phews continue…” This is not the first time that King Khan had an adrenaline rush while watching a game of football. Earlier too, he has mentioned on his Twitter handle how his favourite teams are testing his blood pressure. “My favourite teams are testing my blood pressure. Double phew Germany!!!,” read one of his tweets.

Also read | FIFA World Cup 2018: How Argentina progressed to the knockouts on dramatic night

Uff this Maradona adds so much stress. Love the Nigerian team but have to have Argentina in the play offs. My Phews continue… — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 26, 2018

A fond follower of the sport, Ranveer was all exuberant as Lionel Messi scored the first goal for his team. As soon as the star footballer hit the goal, the Gully Boy actor tweeted, “Oh wow !! What a goal !! Banega – great ball ! But Messi !! What a beautiful couple of touches and a decisive finish !! Gotta love the little man !! You just knew he’s gonna have a big match !!! #NGAARG ⚽️🏆✊🏽.” His next tweet read, “All kinds of drama !! 😱 But what a cool penalty kick from @VictorMoses !! 😎 #Argentina have to find a goal here !!!!! 🇦🇷 🇳🇬 ⚽️ #NGAARG.”

Also read| Diego Maradona given medical attention after Argentina’s 2-1 win over Nigeria: Reports

Cheering for his team, Ranveer then tweeted, “Aguero should’ve been brought on earlier, come on!!! #Aguero #NGAARG.” Lastly, he applauded Marcos Rojo as he earned Argentina a 2-1 win in St Petersburg in the 86th minute. “From an unlikely source !!! It’s just That little bit of magic that was needed !!! GOAL ARGENTINA !! 🇦🇷#MarcosRojo #NGAARG 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼,” he wrote.

Oh wow !! What a goal !! Banega – great ball ! But Messi !! What a beautiful couple of touches and a decisive finish !! Gotta love the little man !! You just knew he’s gonna have a big match !!! #NGAARG ⚽️🏆✊🏽 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 26, 2018

All kinds of drama !! 😱 But what a cool penalty kick from @VictorMoses !! 😎 #Argentina have to find a goal here !!!!! 🇦🇷 🇳🇬 ⚽️ #NGAARG — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 26, 2018

Aguero should’ve been brought on earlier , come on!!! #Aguero #NGAARG — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 26, 2018

Not just cricket, Bollywood has a lot of Football fans too. Here are all those who reacted on Argentina’s entry in the last 16.

Hopes are on #argentina #Messi , its not over till its over . — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) June 26, 2018

The twice World Cup champions Argentina will face France in the last 16 on Saturday.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd