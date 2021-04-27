When Feroz Khan addressed son Fardeen Khan’s Casanova image: ‘Even his father had the same image’

Veteran actor Feroz Khan continues to be remembered for his impeccable style and screen presence. The icon, who passed away on this day in 2009, was known for his unabashed opinions and films that broke the mould. As we remember the late actor on his death anniversary today, we take a look back at how he reacted to son Fardeen Khan’s Casanova image back in the day, and his equation with yesteryear star Mumtaz.

In an interview, part of the Aman ki Asha documentary that aired on Pakistan’s Geo News in early 2000s, Feroz opened up about son Fardeen’s public image. Fardeen made his acting debut in Feroz’s directorial Prem Aggan (1998).

“Fardeen is a handsome boy and got millions of fans. Regarding his Casanova image, well even his father had the same image, and so does he. When an actor starts doing good work, he becomes quite popular with fans. Fardeen has a special fan following world wide. I’m very happy for him. He’s got settled now and got married to a very nice girl (Natasha Madhvani),” Feroz Khan said.

Feroz Khan and Mumtaz in a still from Upaasna (1971). (Photo: Express Archives) Feroz Khan and Mumtaz in a still from Upaasna (1971). (Photo: Express Archives)

Fardeen married Natasha in 2005. Natasha is the daughter of Mumtaz, with whom Feroz had a hit onscreen pairing. In the same interview, Feroz Khan added, “Mumtaz has been my favourite actress. We’ve worked together in 6 films. I was the one who took Mumtaz abroad to Germany where I did F1 racing at Nürburgring in 1971.”

In a career spanning over five decades, Feroz Khan has been part of several memorable films including Aadmi Aur Insaan, Khote Sikkay, Qurbani, Nagin and others. He later also did in movies like Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena and Welcome, the latter being his last onscreen appearance.

Known for delivering hit songs in almost all his titles, Feroz said, “All my songs have always been hits, be it in Qurbaani, Dharmatma, Apradh, Dayavan. It’s a part of the game.”

A filmmaker himself, Feroz called the medium of cinema, a platform of entertainment.

“Cinema is an entertainment. We are not reformers. If we look to reform through cinema, people will get bored. But around that entertainment, we also need to say good things, impart some message via cinema. It is very important for cinema to send a message of compassion and humanity. No other nation can overpower us. India has the manpower, brain, technicians, scientists, doctors. You name it and we have them. Even America calls our experts to NASA,” he opined. Feroz Khan died on April 27, 2009 due to lung cancer. He was 69.