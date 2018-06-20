Femina Miss India 2018 Grand Finale: Kareena Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Jacqueline Fernandez’s stunning performances and more

Femina Miss India 2018 Grand Finale: Photos and videos of our B-town diva’s dance performances have already gone viral. Femina Miss India 2018 Grand Finale: Photos and videos of our B-town diva’s dance performances have already gone viral.

The grand finale of Femina Miss India 2018 took place on Tuesday and the night was a starry affair with many B-town celebrities in attendance. The Miss India stage was also set ablaze by the stunning performances of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Photos and videos of their dance performances at Miss India 2018 finale have already gone viral. The judge’s panel at the Miss India finale consisted of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar along with Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Kunal Kapoor and Irfan Pathan. Not only this, the beauty pageant was hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana and Karan Johar.

Kareena looked stunning as she danced to songs like Tareefan, Bom Diggy Diggy, High Heels and more.

Kareena was also seen in another outfit, after her performance. See more photos here:

Well, the dance diva Madhuri Dixit Nene too rocked the stage as she danced to her popular track Aaja Nachle. See photos here:

Race 3 actor Jacqueline too hit the stage and guess what, Manushi Chhillar accompanied her. See more videos from Miss India 2018 grand finale:

See a few fun videos from Miss India 2018 grand finale stage as Karan Johar and Malaika Arora walked the ramp together:

Malaika Arora also shared some inside photos from the event:

Others like Rakul Preet Singh, Pooja Chopra, Bobby Deol, Kunal Kapoor and more were also snapped at the event. See all photos and videos:

Gorgeous @NehaDhupia, North Zone mentor for fbb Colors Femina Miss India 2018 contestants arrives at the #MissIndiaFinale red carpet. @feminamissindia #repost pic.twitter.com/EazHrXI6y7 — Femina (@FeminaIndia) June 19, 2018

Tamil Nadu girl Anukreethy Vas was crowned Femina Miss India 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd