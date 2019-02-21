Toggle Menu
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Vicky Kaushal win big at Femina Beauty Awards 2019

It was a starry night in Mumbai on Wednesday as almost the entire tinsel town came under one roof for Femina Beauty Awards 2019. The actors who made it to the evening included Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and many others.

Femina Beauty Awards 2019 photos
Femina Beauty Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Vicky Kaushal strike a pose for the shutterbugs. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

It was a starry night in Mumbai on Wednesday as almost the entire tinsel town came under one roof for Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2019. The stars put their best fashion foot forward for the glitzy event and many walked away with awards. Newly married Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh yet again were the show stealers. Singh, like always, didn’t mince words while expressing love for his ladylove. The others who made it to the evening included actors like Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Tabu, Raveena Tandon, Twinkle Khanna, Ankita Lokhande and many others.

Those who won big at the awards are:

Ageless Beauty Award: Raveena Tandon
Creative Icon of the Decade Award: Tabu
Style and Substance Award: Taapsee Pannu
Man of the Year Award: Ranveer Singh
Woman of the Year Award: Deepika Padukone
Fresh Face of the Year (Female) Award: Sara Ali Khan
Fresh Face of the Year (Male) Award: Vicky Kaushal
Beautiful Couple of the Year Award: Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

See pictures from the red carpet of Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2019

deepika padukone, ranveer singh at Femina Beauty Awards 2019
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were adjudged as the Beautiful Couple of the Year at Femina Beauty Awards 2019. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
vicky kaushal awards 2019
Vicky Kaushal won the Fresh Face of The Year (Male) Award at the Femina Beauty Awards 2019. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
tabu at femina beauty awards 2019
Andhadhun actor Tabu was awarded Creative Icon of the Decade Award. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
deepika padukone at femina beauty awards
Deepika Padukone also took away the Woman of the Year Award. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
vicky kaushal at femina beauty awards 2019
Raveena Tandon and Vicky Kaushal met at the red carpet of Femina Beauty Awards 2019. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
sara ali khan femina beauty awards 2019
Fresh Face of the Year (Female) Award went to Sara Ali Khan. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Femina Beauty Awards 2019 photos
Raveena Tandon walked away with the Ageless Beauty Award at Femina Beauty Awards 2019. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
taapsee pannu femina beauty awards
Taapsee Pannu walked away with the Style and Substance award. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Twinkle Khanna clicked at the Femina Beauty Awards 2019. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
ankita lokhande photos
Manikarnika actor Ankita Lokhande struck a pose at the Femina Beauty Awards 2019. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
manushi chillar femina beauty awards
Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar looked lovely at the Femina Beauty Awards 2019. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
kriti kulhari photos
Kriti Kulhari made an appearance at the Femina Beauty Awards 2019. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
asha negi images
TV actor Asha Negi walked in style at the Femina Beauty Awards 2019. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Femina Beauty Awards 2019 pics
Gauahar Khan clicked on the red carpet of Femina Beauty Awards 2019. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
surveen chawla images
Surveen Chawla flaunted her baby bump at the Femina Beauty Awards 2019. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Femina Beauty Awards 2019 images
Daisy Shah was also present at Femina Beauty Awards 2019. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actors
Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota costars Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan posed for the cameras at the Femina Beauty Awards 2019. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Overwhelmed after winning the award, Vicky Kaushal shared his picture on Instagram and wrote, “Smiling, looking at the fruits in hand and the roots underneath my feet. • Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Award. • Femina Fresh Face of the Year Award. • Dada Saheb Phalke Award- Best Performance in a Leading Role (URI).”

