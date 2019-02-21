Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Vicky Kaushal win big at Femina Beauty Awards 2019

It was a starry night in Mumbai on Wednesday as almost the entire tinsel town came under one roof for Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2019. The stars put their best fashion foot forward for the glitzy event and many walked away with awards. Newly married Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh yet again were the show stealers. Singh, like always, didn’t mince words while expressing love for his ladylove. The others who made it to the evening included actors like Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Tabu, Raveena Tandon, Twinkle Khanna, Ankita Lokhande and many others.

Those who won big at the awards are:

Ageless Beauty Award: Raveena Tandon

Creative Icon of the Decade Award: Tabu

Style and Substance Award: Taapsee Pannu

Man of the Year Award: Ranveer Singh

Woman of the Year Award: Deepika Padukone

Fresh Face of the Year (Female) Award: Sara Ali Khan

Fresh Face of the Year (Male) Award: Vicky Kaushal

Beautiful Couple of the Year Award: Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

Overwhelmed after winning the award, Vicky Kaushal shared his picture on Instagram and wrote, “Smiling, looking at the fruits in hand and the roots underneath my feet. • Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Award. • Femina Fresh Face of the Year Award. • Dada Saheb Phalke Award- Best Performance in a Leading Role (URI).”