Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
Female fan surprises Raman Raghav 2.0 actor Vicky Kaushal at Cannes

Vicky Kaushal, who was recently at Cannes was surprised by a fan who traveled for six hours just to meet her favourite actor.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 24, 2016 5:18:41 pm
Vicky Kaushal was recently at Cannes for the screening of his film Raman Raghav 2.0 which has been directed by Anurag Kashyap. The actor, who flew to the Film Festival for the second time(First time being for Masaan, last year) was surprised to come across a fan who traveled for six hours just to meet her favourite actor.

Fans of Bollywood celebrities have gone to extremes to express their admiration for their favourite stars. From writing letters to sending across expensive gifts, standing outside their houses all day long and much more, fans have always made their favourites feel special.

Recently actor Vicky Kaushal experienced a similar incident. He was surprised by one of his fans at Cannes Film Festival. One of his fans, Monica got in contact with him and learnt that he would be coming to Cannes. She traveled for six long hours from the neighbouring town just to meet Vicky. This gesture made the actor feel very emotional.

A source said, “Vicky was surprised to meet one of his fans, a girl called Monica, in Cannes. She had traveled to Cannes from a town which was about six hours away just to meet him. This gesture touched Vicky.”

