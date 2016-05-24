Female fan surprises Raman Raghav 2.0 actor Vicky Kaushal at Cannes

Vicky Kaushal, who was recently at Cannes was surprised by a fan who traveled for six hours just to meet her favourite actor. Vicky Kaushal, who was recently at Cannes was surprised by a fan who traveled for six hours just to meet her favourite actor.

Vicky Kaushal was recently at Cannes for the screening of his film Raman Raghav 2.0 which has been directed by Anurag Kashyap. The actor, who flew to the Film Festival for the second time(First time being for Masaan, last year) was surprised to come across a fan who traveled for six hours just to meet her favourite actor.

Recently actor Vicky Kaushal experienced a similar incident. He was surprised by one of his fans at Cannes Film Festival. One of his fans, Monica got in contact with him and learnt that he would be coming to Cannes. She traveled for six long hours from the neighbouring town just to meet Vicky. This gesture made the actor feel very emotional.

A source said, “Vicky was surprised to meet one of his fans, a girl called Monica, in Cannes. She had traveled to Cannes from a town which was about six hours away just to meet him. This gesture touched Vicky.”

