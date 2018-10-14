Nandita Das, Konkona, Alankrita Shrivastava and others support #MeToo movement, refuse to work with offenders

Follow Us:
October 14, 2018
Bollywood's female directors Alankrita Shrivastava, Gauri Shinde, Kiran Rao, Konkona Sen Sharma, Meghna Gulzar, Nandita Das among others have urged filmmakers to not work with proven offenders.

bollywood women directors on me too Bollywood female directors have come out in support of the ongoing Me Too movement

Bollywood’s female directors Alankrita Shrivastava, Gauri Shinde, Kiran Rao, Konkona Sen Sharma, Meghna Gulzar, Nandita Das, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti, Ruchi Narain, Shonali Bose and Zoya Akhtar have come together to take a firm stand against sexual harassment. The directors have lent their support to the survivors and thanked them for starting a conversation and a welcoming revolution in the industry. The directors have also urged others in the industry to not work with offenders.

In a note shared by the Lipstick Under My Burkha director Alankrita Shrivastava, the filmmakers in unison expressed, “As women and filmmakers, we come together to support the #MeTooIndia movement. We are in complete solidarity with the women who have come forward with honest accounts of harassment and assault. Our respect and admiration to them as their courage has started a revolution of welcome change. We are here to spread awarenesss to help create a safe and equal atmosphere for all the workplace. We have also taken a stand to not work with proven offender. We urge all our peers in the industry to do the same.”

The #MeToo movement in India started after Tanushree Dutta recently spoke of an unpleasant episode with actor Nana Patekar on the sets of the film Horn Ok Pleassss in 2008.

