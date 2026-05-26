‘Felt my Dharam ji’s presence’: Hema Malini remembers ‘loving husband’ after Padma honour

Veteran actor-politician Hema Malini recently accepted the posthumous Padma Vibhushan on behalf of her late husband, actor Dharmendra. Hema received the honour from President Droupadi Murmu on Monday in Delhi. Now, she has reflected on the emotional moment in her latest social media post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Hema, Dharmendra’s second wife, dropped a few pictures of herself accepting the award. Along with the post, she wrote, “An euphoric moment! A moment when I actually felt my husband Dharam ji’s warm presence, holding my hand and guiding me to the dais where his Padma Vibhushan award awaited him. Yesterday at the serene Padma award function, as Her Excellency the President personally handed out the prestigious awards to the deserving achievers, I sat representing Dharam ji and felt an immense pride rise within me.”