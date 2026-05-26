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‘Felt my Dharam ji’s presence’: Hema Malini remembers ‘loving husband’ after Padma honour
Hema Malini shared a heartfelt note after accepting the Padma Vibhushan on behalf of her husband, Dharmendra
Veteran actor-politician Hema Malini recently accepted the posthumous Padma Vibhushan on behalf of her late husband, actor Dharmendra. Hema received the honour from President Droupadi Murmu on Monday in Delhi. Now, she has reflected on the emotional moment in her latest social media post.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Hema, Dharmendra’s second wife, dropped a few pictures of herself accepting the award. Along with the post, she wrote, “An euphoric moment! A moment when I actually felt my husband Dharam ji’s warm presence, holding my hand and guiding me to the dais where his Padma Vibhushan award awaited him. Yesterday at the serene Padma award function, as Her Excellency the President personally handed out the prestigious awards to the deserving achievers, I sat representing Dharam ji and felt an immense pride rise within me.”
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The veteran actor continued, “Memories of the years spent with him, first as a co star in so many hit movies and later as his life partner. Tears welled up as these thoughts were stirred within me. He had been a loving and caring husband, an affectionate father and a grand father, well meaning friend, true philosopher, trusted guide. Dharam ji exemplified all these noble qualities and much more. He was a generous, giving, good human being recognised and loved by all who knew him.”
Concluding the post by thanking God for the precious honour, she wrote, “I accepted the award with all humility on behalf of our entire family, millions of his fans and well-wishers. I thank the Almighty for having given me a wonderful soul mate, memories of whom I will cherish till the end of my life. These are my genuine outpourings, overwhelmed by the moment of receiving the nation’s second most prestigious award, the Padma Vibhushan, on behalf of Dharam ji.”
In a video, Hema Malini appeared visibly emotional as she accepted the posthumous Padma Vibhushan on Dharmendra’s behalf.
While speaking to Hindustan Times, Hema said, “It’s an emotional moment for me. Ahana (daughter) is with me, Esha wanted to come but could not make it here. The entire family is happy. Sunny, Bobby, everyone is aware of this and its a big moment for all of us.”
Dharmendra, the He-Man of Indian Cinema, passed away in Mumbai at the age of 89 on November 24, 2025.
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