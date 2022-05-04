Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 ‘unrealistic’, says Federation of Indian Pilots: ‘Should not be perceived as true depiction…’

Ajay Devgn-starrer Runway 34 has created a considerable noise in the pilot community of India, and not in a good way. The Devgn directorial has upset the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP), who claim that the movie is an unrealistic portrayal of what a pilot does. Devgn plays a pilot in the film and has also directed the film.

The FIP Secretary, Captain CS Randhawa, slammed the movie in no uncertain terms while giving a statement on Tuesday, as reported by ANI: “The profession of airline pilots has been unrealistically portrayed in the movie, and may create apprehensions in the mind of fliers. While we all enjoy being entertained and appreciate the artistic license of a movie director, a thrilling tale should not be perceived as a true depiction of the extraordinary professionalism among airline pilots, who fly thousands of flights every day responsibly and safely, without incident and fanfare.”

The federation stated that the pilots fly every day and carry out their job with the highest degree of professionalism, and build upon the trust reposed onto them by everyone involved, and that the movie doesn’t accurately represent their profession.

“It is reiterated that the character in the movie does not accurately represent our profession, and that the industry has a zero tolerant policy towards deviant behaviour and substance abuse. Our pilots are committed to abide by the highest standards of professionalism to honour the trust reposed in us by our employers, the aviation regulator and the public at large,” read the federation’s complete statement.

The movie has received mixed reviews from both critics and the general audience. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the Ajay Devgn directorial 2.5 stars, and said the film ‘plummets in the second-half.’

Besides, Devgn, Runway 34 stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet among others in pivotal roles.