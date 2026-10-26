‘Fear’: Ranbir Kapoor says playing Lord Ram in Ramayana left him questioning his worth

Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey have been making headlines for their roles in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming mythological epic Ramayana: Part 1 where they play the lead roles — Lord Rama, Sita and Lakshmana. The actors are busy promoting the film and recently appeared as special guests on Amitabh Bachchan-hosted game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. In new promo videos from the show, Ranbir, Sai and Ravie open up about their first thoughts when they were offered their respective roles in the film.

Ranbir, who plays Lord Ram, spoke about his initial fear of taking on the role, his gratitude for the opportunity and how becoming a father helped him understand the character’s ideals more deeply.

Ranbir Kapoor on playing Lord Ram

In the promo, Ranbir opens up about the responsibility of playing Lord Rama and how the experience has influenced him as a person.

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Ranbir shared in Hindi, “When I was offered this role, I knew it was not just a role but a huge responsibility. My first instinct was fear. I wondered whether I was worthy of it and whether I would be able to do it. Crores of people have deep faith in Lord Rama.”

He added that his fear soon turned into gratitude, as the role gave him an opportunity to grow beyond his work as an actor. “At this stage of my life, I was getting the opportunity to become a good actor, forget being an actor, sir, to become a good human being,” he said.

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Ranbir also spoke about becoming a father for the first time around the same time. He said the birth of his daughter, Raha, felt like God’s gift and gave him an opportunity to become a better person.

The actor added that working on Ramayana helped him understand the epic more deeply and work alongside people he described as beautiful.

“Sir, it may not be possible for us to become like Lord Rama, but I think learning from his ideals is a big thing for all of us. I feel deeply grateful,” he said.

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Sai Pallavi on playing Sita Maa

Sai Pallavi also opened up about her approach to playing Sita Maa in Ramayana. The actor revealed that she prayed to Sita Maa before taking on the role, saying she wanted to approach the character differently from her previous performances.

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“I didn’t want to use my head this time. Every time when I play a character, I think what can I give to that character, but this was the first time when I thought, ‘What can I get for playing a role like that of Sita Maa? Like what knowledge will I gain from this?’ So, I wanted to keep the process transparent. I didn’t want to think anything about it. I prayed to Sita Maa and went forward with it,” she said.

Ravi Dubey on playing Lakshmana

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Ravi Dubey also shared in Hindi, “It has been two and a half years since I started shooting for the film, and even today, sitting here in front of all of you, I still feel like this isn’t really happening. Perhaps it’s all in my mind, like an illusion or a dream. The film is coming out on November 5. When I first learnt that I would be playing Lakshman in Ramayana, I was left stunned. You know how they say something hasn’t sunk in yet? Honestly, hand on heart, I still feel that it hasn’t fully sunk in. But my wife, Sargun, and I believe that when things happen, they happen only through grace, through divine ordinance and divine grace. And this is all because of that divine grace.”

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, with actor Yash also associated with the project, Ramayana is a two-part mythological epic. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

The cast also includes Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta in pivotal roles. The first part is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, while the second instalment is slated for Diwali 2027.