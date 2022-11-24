Fear of being ‘dishonest’ keeps Saif Ali Khan from social media, agrees only money can tempt him

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan who has still not hopped on the social media bandwagon said that he does not want to get ‘trapped’ in it. The actor said that there is no point in having a social media account because he will have to consult with his manager every time he wanted to post anything because others may find it “too politically incorrect.”

In an interview with CNBC TV18, the actor said that he is a ‘photographic’ person and revealed that he has tons of pictures as he likes to record things. He said, “I could share but people say don’t share this, don’t share that. I will have to talk to some manager to manage my account before I post it. They say this is too politically incorrect. So there is no point, it just becomes too dishonest. Then I will have a 100000 people saying – can you post this and do that. I don’t want to get trapped in that.”

However, when asked about the revenue that is generated through social media, the actor said, “that’s the only thing that would tempt me to do it, would be money.”

Saif also spoke about the famous Diwali picture featuring Kareena Kapoor, Taimur and Jeh. Revealing why Jeh was throwing a tantrum by lying on the floor, Saif said, “My wife is the lady who makes us pose for these pictures. Taimur grudgingly agrees, and I also grudgingly agree, but Jeh is having none of it so we are laughing because we all are feeling like that. So we say let’s just take the picture like this because that’s how it is.”

On the work front, Saif was last seen in the movie Vikram Vedha opposite Hrithik Roshan.