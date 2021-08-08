Fawad Khan’s trip with family, close friends to the mountains will make you want to take holiday, see photos

Fawad Khan is glowing out of sheer happiness of being in the company of his family– wife Sadaf and three kids– and a group of close people on a trip to Skardu, Pakistan. The Skardu district is an important gateway to the eight-thousanders of the nearby Karakoram mountain range. It’s situated at an elevation in the Skardu Valley, at the confluence of the Indus and Shigar Rivers.

Though Fawad’s quiet private about his personal life and wife Sadaf Khan’s Instagram account is personal, we got several pictures from their trip, thanks to their friends. Fawad Khan is seen smiling, goofing around and posing like a typical tourists with his folks.

(Photo: Ammara Hikmat)

(Photo: Ammara Hikmat/Instagram)

(Photo: Fawad Khan/Instagram)

(Photo: Ammara Hikmat/Instagram)

Fawad Khan casually teaching his niece fishing. (Photo: Shammal Qureshi/Instagram)

On the work front, Fawad Khan will be next seen in Money Back Guarantee, The Legend of Maula Jatt, and Neelofar, both which co-star Mahira Khan, his partner in popular TV drama Humsafar. In India, Fawad Khan rose to fame in 2014 when Humsafar and another Pakistani drama Zindagi Gulzar Hai aired on Zindagi channel. The same year, Fawad made his Bollywood debut with Sonam Kapoor-starrer Khoobsurat.

Soon he became the country’s heartthrob and was subsequently seen in films like Kapoor and Sons (2015) and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). Fawad’s Bollywood stint was cut short by various calls for boycott of Pakistani actors in India in the aftermath of Uri attack in 2016.