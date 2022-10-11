scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Fawad Khan is unsure if anyone in Bollywood will work with him again: ‘I’ll do my work and go away but…’

Fawad Khan believes people in India will be apprehensive about working with him since "fingers will be pointed at them".

fawad khanFawad Khan is also unsure how people in Pakistan will react if he will work in the Indian film industry.

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, who started gaining prominence among Indian cinephiles after his performance in Khoobsurat (2014) and Kapoor and Sons (2016), stopped appearing in Bollywood movies following the ‘political fallout’ between the two countries. His last Bollywood film was Karan Johar’s directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Now, Khan is unsure if any filmmaker in India would work with him since that might create problems for them.

In a recent interview, Khan was asked if he would like to return to Bollywood, and he avoided answering as he neither likes “confrontation” nor does he want any “controversy”. Speaking to Variety, he did share how he believes people in India will be apprehensive about working with him since “fingers will be pointed at them”.

He said, “I think it’s more of a question of whether someone else would like to work with me, instead of me working with others, because fingers will be pointed at them. I’ll do my work and go away but then the people who’ll have to suffer are those who want to collaborate with me. And I care about them because they are going to live there, and they’re going to suffer the consequences.”

The actor also said that it will be the same for him if he returns to Pakistan after working in India. “I’d have to suffer the consequences of what the people or the government or whatever bodies that are involved think about it,” he said.

However, Fawad Khan has made some great friends in the Indian film industry and would like to work with them at some point, be it “for an international platform, a Pakistani platform, or for an Indian platform.”

The actor was last seen in Disney Plus Hotstar’s Ms Marvel. He is awaiting the release of his next film, The Legend of Maula Jatt, also starring Mahira Khan.

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 09:12:54 am
