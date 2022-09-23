scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Fawad Khan says he tried to follow Aamir Khan with physical transformation, was hospitalised: ‘My kidneys shut down’

Fawad Khan shared that he would not recommend such physical transformations to anyone as they can adversely affect one's health. He said it took him 3 months to recover.

fawad khanIn the process of bulking up for The Legend of Maula Jatt, Fawad Khan faced some serious health issues. (Photo: Fawad Khan/Instagram)

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, who has worked in many Hindi films, is presently promoting his upcoming film The Legend of Maula Jatt and in a recent chat, Fawad shared that due to the adverse effects of his physical transformation for the film, his kidneys shut down and he was hospitalised. The actor shared that he was trying to do what the likes of Christian Bale and Aamir Khan do for their films, but would never do it again.

In a chat with Something Haute, Fawad was asked about how he bulked up for the role and the actor instantly said, “It is not the best thing I did to myself. I would never do that again. I just made some questionable choices, which negatively affected me.” The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor spoke about the “dark underbelly” of what seems like a glorious physical transformation to others.

“There is a dark underbelly to all of these physical transformations and people should know that when you make these decisions, it is taking a huge toll on your health. And it happened. Ten days into it, I was hospitalised. My kidneys shut down,” he said.

The Khoobsurat actor said that even though he was hospitalised for a few days, it took him almost three months to recover fully. “I was told to walk less, and eliminate stress completely,” he said.

The Kapoor & Sons actor said that since he is diabetic, it affected his physical health quite badly. He shared that before bulking up for the film, he weighed around 73-75 kgs and then went up to 100 kgs for the character. “I was putting in insane hours. It’s not the right way to do these things because the thing is I had limited time. Due to whatever circumstances, it happened the way it happened. I am not Christian Bale but I tried to do what he does, even Aamir Khan for that matter,” he said.

The actor detailed on how such transformations can’t be achieved overnight and one should be mindful when committing to such physically intensive projects. “It is not a transformation that I would encourage for anyone. Absolutely never,” he said.

Fawad was last seen in the Marvel series Ms Marvel.

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 10:36:04 am
