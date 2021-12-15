Fawad Khan misses Bollywood, says he still keeps in touch with friends from India: ‘I miss seeing them’

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, who had a successful stint in Bollywood a few years ago, shared in a recent interview that he misses Bollywood. In a chat with Film Companion, the Kapoor and Sons actor was asked if he misses the Hindi film industry and he said, “I do. I made some great friends there. Still keep in touch with them.”

Fawad added, “I miss seeing them and I miss Bombay. I think it’s a beautiful city. In fact, all the cities I’ve been to. I’ve had a lovely experience.” In Bollywood, Fawad was last seen in Karan Johar’s 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Fawad will also be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s show Ms Marvel. While it is yet to be known what role he is playing on the show, his presence has been confirmed. Without revealing much about the show, the Humsafar actor spoke about his shooting experience and said in the same interview, “It was good fun. The cast and the people that I worked with but I’m sorry I can’t say anything more than that.”

Fawad will soon be seen in a television series with his Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star Sanam Saeed. Fawad spoke about working on the project and said that this was the first time since Kapoor & Sons that he felt like he “made a family” on the set.

The yet-to-be-titled show will stream on ZEE5. An earlier note from the makers read, “Fawad plays a single parent – charming but ridden with guilt for what he has lost. With his son, he tries to be every bit the father his own father was and wasn’t. Sanam plays the central female character in the series. Harbouring otherworldly secrets, she takes it upon herself to heal, and make whole, everyone who surrounds her.”