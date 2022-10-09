scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan ropes in Fauda director to mentor son Aryan Khan with his first writing project: Reports

Aryan Khan might kick-start his career in Bollywood as a writer first. The star kid has always been interested in filmmaking and has also studied the same.

aryan khan, shah rukh khan srkAryan Khan will be trained by director Lior Raz. (Photo: Aryan Khan, Lior Raz/Instagram)

It has been reported for a while that Aryan Khan, the eldest son of Shah Rukh Khan, is interested in learning the process of filmmaking. If reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh has enlisted Israeli director Lior Raz to mentor and assist Aryan as he prepares to make his writing debut.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, a source has revealed that, “Aryan is penning a script with a bunch of writers for Red Chillies Productions’ web series. One of them is Lior Raz. The work has already begun on the project and it may kick off by the end of the year. Aryan wants to learn the process of filmmaking. He wants to kick off his career as a writer first before he dives into direction.” 

 

Lior Raz is the director behind the critically acclaimed political thriller television series Fauda which won six awards. The New York Times also voted Fauda the best international show of 2017.

The source further added, “Multiple actors have been giving auditions for the web series and going by the rate at which the work has started, the show may go on the floor by the end of the year.”

Also read |Mare of Easttown creator on that cathartic Kate Winslet climax sequence: ‘What would you tell someone who’s lost a child to suicide?’| Scene Stealer

Aryan has studied filmmaking in the US and Shah Rukh on multiple occasions has said that Aryan is not inclined towards acting. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, he had said, “Aryan doesn’t want to be an actor, he wants to make films, become a director and is training for it in the US.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-10-2022 at 04:03:32 pm
