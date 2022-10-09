Shah Rukh Khan ropes in Fauda director to mentor son Aryan Khan with his first writing project: Reports

It has been reported for a while that Aryan Khan, the eldest son of Shah Rukh Khan, is interested in learning the process of filmmaking. If reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh has enlisted Israeli director Lior Raz to mentor and assist Aryan as he prepares to make his writing debut.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, a source has revealed that, “Aryan is penning a script with a bunch of writers for Red Chillies Productions’ web series. One of them is Lior Raz. The work has already begun on the project and it may kick off by the end of the year. Aryan wants to learn the process of filmmaking. He wants to kick off his career as a writer first before he dives into direction.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___)

Lior Raz is the director behind the critically acclaimed political thriller television series Fauda which won six awards. The New York Times also voted Fauda the best international show of 2017.

The source further added, “Multiple actors have been giving auditions for the web series and going by the rate at which the work has started, the show may go on the floor by the end of the year.”

Aryan has studied filmmaking in the US and Shah Rukh on multiple occasions has said that Aryan is not inclined towards acting. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, he had said, “Aryan doesn’t want to be an actor, he wants to make films, become a director and is training for it in the US.”