Friday, March 05, 2021
Fatima Sana Sheikh to star in Hindi adaption of award winning Tamil film Aruvi

Aruvi featured actress Aditi Balan in the lead role. The film was lauded for being remarkably progressive and feminist. The Hindi remake, helmed by E. Niwas, will have Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead.

Written by Komal RJ Panchal | Mumbai |
Updated: March 5, 2021 10:42:38 am
Fatima Sana Sheikh- Aditi Balan- AruviFatima Sana Sheikh all set to feature in the hindi adaption of Aruvi. (Photos: Fatima Sana Sheikh/Instagram, Dream Warrior Pictures)

The Hindi adaption of critically appreciated Tamil film Aruvi (2017) is in the making. It will feature Fatima Sana Sheikh in the main role, and will be helmed by filmmaker E Niwas, who is a recipient of the National film award for Shool (1999).

Talking about recreating Aruvi’s world for the Hindi adaption, director of the film, E Niwas said in a statement, “Aruvi is not just a story of a hero. It’s a triumph over the labyrinths of life . It’s totally euphoric and a privilege to explore one of the most beautiful cinematic characters I have come across. Fatima Sana Shaikh is an absolutely befitting choice, and I am super excited to collaborate with Applause Entertainment and Faith Films.”

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who was last seen in Anurag Basu’s LUDO, will portray a fiery, eponymous character made memorable by Aditi Balan in the Tamil original. Fatima’s Ajeeb Dastaans will stream on Netflix soon too.

Excited about playing Aruvi’s character, Fatima said, “I am so thrilled to do the remake of Aruvi and really looking forward to dive deep into the skin of the character. I am really glad that Applause Entertainment and Faith Films have come together with E Niwas to make this great content and I am really excited to embark on this journey.”

Also read |Netflix announces 41 titles: Fabulous Lives 2, Delhi Crime 2, Madhuri Dixit’s Finding Anamika in pipeline

Aruvi, directed by Arun Prabu Purushothaman, garnered critical acclaim and was successful at the box office as it came across as a fresh social satire. It also went on to widely travel across international film festivals circuit, winning accolades and cult status along the way. It was also lauded by the audience as a commercial entertainer that also held a mirror to society, with its sparkling commentary on consumerism and misogyny, among other prevalent issues. The film’s lead character Aruvi was heralded as a progressive, post-modern symbol of feminism.

The Hindi adaption of Aruvi will be made under the banner of Applause Entertainment in collaboration with Faith Films. The film is set to begin filming in mid-2021.

