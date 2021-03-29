Fatima Sana Shaikh tests positive for coronavirus, in home quarantine

Fatima Sana Shaikh was last seen in Ludo. (Photo: Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram)

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh is the latest celebrity to test positive for coronavirus. On Monday, the Dangal actor shared her health update on her Instagram story. She also informed her fans and followers that she is in home quarantine.

Sharing a photo of a blue sky with clouds, Fatima added the following text to her Insta story, “I have tested positive for Covid-19 and currently following all the precautions and protocols and have been home quarantining myself.”

Thanking everyone for their wishes and concerns, the Thugs of Hindostan star concluded the note saying, “Please stay safe guys- Fatty.”

In one of her earlier posts where she is seen working out, Fatima had stated that she has been unwell.

Fatima Sana Shaikh shared her health update through an Instagram story. Fatima Sana Shaikh shared her health update through an Instagram story.

A few days back, Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Dangal co-star Aamir Khan also tested positive for coronavirus.

While actor Ranbir Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently recovered from Covid-19, others like Milind Soman, R Madhavan, Kartik Aaryan, Vikrant Massey, Rohit Saraf are still in quarantine after testing positive.

On the work front, Fatima Sana Shaikh is looking forward to the release of Ajeeb Daastans, an anthology on Netflix, bankrolled by Karan Johar. The actor was recently also announced as the lead of the Hindi adaptation of Tamil hit Aruvi. Produced by Applause Entertainment, the film will be helmed by E Niwas.