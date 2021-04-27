Fatima Sana Shaikh takes a break from social media, Warina Hussain quits it: ‘Stay safe guys’

Weeks after Aamir Khan shared with his fans that he is quitting social media, his Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh has followed his suit. On Monday evening, Fatima informed her fans that she will be taking a break from social media. “Taking a break from social media. Stay safe guys,” Fatima wrote.

Interestingly, the Ajeeb Daastaans actor is not the first to make this move. Earlier this week, Loveyatri actor Warina Hussain also announced her departure from social media accounts. “in Aamir sir’s language dropping the pretence,” she captioned the post.

Apart from Bollywood actors, social media influencers and television actors are also moving away from several sharing platforms.

Salman Zaidi, who was seen in MTV Ace of Space, took to Instagram to announce that he would be away from the photo-sharing app for a while.

He cited “hate” as the reason to why he is leaving the platform. “I am speaking from a very weird place and I am not a person who takes to social media regarding anything personal but as you guys can see a lot of hate, rumours, bullying and enormous amount of defaming is done towards me on a daily basis. I love my fans who have stood by me this entire while and the people who continue to do so. But these people who keep spreading hate towards me seem to be not stopping at nothing. People I know or use to seem to be supporting them with it for I don’t even know what pleasure. These things usualy do not affect me but they have been paying a toll on people in my life, which is affecting me indirectly,” he wrote in a long post.

“I will be back soon,” he assured his fans and also clarified that he is “not quitting social media” but taking a much needed break.