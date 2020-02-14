Fatima Sana Shaikh plays a Marathi girl in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. Here’s her first look

Suraj Pe Mangal is being directed by Abhishek Sharma. Suraj Pe Mangal is being directed by Abhishek Sharma.

The makers of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari on Friday revealed actor Fatima Sana Shaikh’s first look from the movie.

The Dangal star is essaying the role of a Marathi girl in the film, being directed by Abhishek Sharma of The Zoya Factor and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran fame.

“Her character has a dual personality for which we needed an actor who could play vulnerable, mysterious and assertive with equal ease.

The makers of Suraj Pe Mangal released the look of Fatima Sana Shaikh on Friday.

“Fatima is an excellent talent who has the quality to get into all these emotions at will. She is extremely punctual, very involved and dedicated with her work. Her infectious enthusiasm keeps us all energized on the set,” Abhishek said in a statement.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee.

The film also features Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, produced by Zee Studios production, is currently being shot in various locations in Mumbai. It will release later this year.

