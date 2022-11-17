scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Fatima Sana Shaikh shares a heartfelt message on National Epilepsy Day, says ‘sab khush toh hum khush’

Fatima Sana Shaikh had earlier opened up about dealing with epilepsy. The actor shared a heartfelt post about her medical condition on National Epilepsy Day.

Fatima Sana ShaikhFatima Sana Shaikh shared a post on National Epilepsy Day. (Photo: Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram)

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh took to social media to share a series of photos on National Epilepsy Day. The Dangal actor had opened up about her experience with epilepsy a few days ago.

Sharing photos of herself on Instagram, Fatima wrote in the caption, “Happy epilepsy day 💃💃💃 And a photo dump of selfies. Give a tight hug to anyone who has epilepsy today :) And to everyone who is going through it, give yourself a pat on your back. Sab khush, toh hum khush. Baaki, life maine zyaada tension nahi lene ka (sirf dene ka) :p (If everyone’s happy, then so am I. Don’t take any stress in life.)”

A few days ago, the Ludo actor had conducted an AMA session on Instagram for epilepsy awareness month. When a fan asked her about her medication, Fatima wrote, “I don’t want to share what medication I am on. Because I don’t want anyone to follow my prescription, it’s not safe. You should do what your doctor prescribes you.” She added, “Every medicine has side effects. The ones I was on earlier for a month caused nausea, cognitive issues, migraines, mood swings, drowsiness but now I am on a very good set of meds. And its still being altered. I am feeling quite stable and normal now.”

Also Read |Aashiqui actor Anu Aggarwal says Indian Idol 13 makers cut her out from the show: ‘My scenes were deleted’

When someone asked if an epilepsy patient should be made to smell a stinking shoe, Fatima wrote, “This is a myth. Please aisa mat karna (please don’t do this). Already it’s traumatic to come out of a seizure. Last thing you want is to wake up to a stinking shoe! Hahaha! People have done this to me! Horrible!”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Legal Tender’ or ‘Inter...Premium
UPSC Key- November 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Legal Tender’ or ‘Inter...
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...Premium
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectivesPremium
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectives
Why the Old Pension Scheme is both bad economics and bad politicsPremium
Why the Old Pension Scheme is both bad economics and bad politics

Fatima Sana Shaikh was last seen in the Netflix movie Thar with Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. Her upcoming films include Sam Bahadur and Dhak Dhak.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-11-2022 at 08:36:41 pm
Next Story

Shraddha Walkar murder: Police widen search, focus on skulls found across Delhi

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

saif ali khan
Rare photos from Saif Ali Khan’s Pataudi Palace
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 17: Latest News
Advertisement