Fatima Sana Shaikh shares a heartfelt message on National Epilepsy Day, says ‘sab khush toh hum khush’

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh took to social media to share a series of photos on National Epilepsy Day. The Dangal actor had opened up about her experience with epilepsy a few days ago.

Sharing photos of herself on Instagram, Fatima wrote in the caption, “Happy epilepsy day 💃💃💃 And a photo dump of selfies. Give a tight hug to anyone who has epilepsy today :) And to everyone who is going through it, give yourself a pat on your back. Sab khush, toh hum khush. Baaki, life maine zyaada tension nahi lene ka (sirf dene ka) :p (If everyone’s happy, then so am I. Don’t take any stress in life.)”

A few days ago, the Ludo actor had conducted an AMA session on Instagram for epilepsy awareness month. When a fan asked her about her medication, Fatima wrote, “I don’t want to share what medication I am on. Because I don’t want anyone to follow my prescription, it’s not safe. You should do what your doctor prescribes you.” She added, “Every medicine has side effects. The ones I was on earlier for a month caused nausea, cognitive issues, migraines, mood swings, drowsiness but now I am on a very good set of meds. And its still being altered. I am feeling quite stable and normal now.”

When someone asked if an epilepsy patient should be made to smell a stinking shoe, Fatima wrote, “This is a myth. Please aisa mat karna (please don’t do this). Already it’s traumatic to come out of a seizure. Last thing you want is to wake up to a stinking shoe! Hahaha! People have done this to me! Horrible!”

Fatima Sana Shaikh was last seen in the Netflix movie Thar with Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. Her upcoming films include Sam Bahadur and Dhak Dhak.