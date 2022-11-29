Fatima Sana Shaikh says she had an epileptic seizure on a plane: ‘It was a big jhatka, lucky that I survived’

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, who was last seen in the Netflix thriller Thar, has been riding a high after being lauded for her performance in the movie. However, even as Fatima celebrates her success, she still has to ensure she takes enough gaps between her projects owing to her health condition.

Fatima had previously shared that she suffers from epilepsy, a neurological condition in which brain undergoes a period of instability, therefore resulting in seizures and loss of consciousness. Now the actor has opened up about it in further detail.

Fatima shared she thought she would have to keep her life on hold as she went through this health struggle and told Hindustan Times that she got a big scare when she had a seizure on a plane: “It kept my work and life on hold. For me this was a big jhatka, I really thought I’m lucky that I survived. I’ve had big episodes in the past, but this was the most difficult as I was all alone. Now I cannot travel alone, I need someone with me.”

Elaborating on why she is now choosing to be so candid about it, the actor said, “I’ve not hidden it, but kabhi mauka nahi mila (I never got the chance). I took some time to understand what it was. There’s so much stigma attached. You think log sochenge that you have an ailment. I didn’t want people to think I’m weak. I was scared that if I tell people that I have this then I will not get work. I, also, didn’t want to accept that I have a neurological condition. I realised as a person who is going through this, it’s my responsibility to tell my producers that you have a person who has this condition.”

The actor said that having epilepsy shouldn’t hold back that person from working or leading a normal life. “People in the rural areas think drugs kar liya, devi chadh gayi. People don’t get married because people don’t know about it. They cannot work, because you become a liability. That is the reason I wasn’t talking much about it or telling anyone about it,” the actor concluded.

On the work front, Fatima Sana Shaikh has Dhak Dhak and Sam Bahadur in the pipeline.