When Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra met Jackie Chan

Dangal girls Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra recently attended the 4th Annual International Jackie Chan Action Movie Week in Datong, China. At the event, the beautiful girls not only won awards for Dangal but also met international star Jackie Chan.

Fatima Sana Shaikh shared many photos and videos from the 4th Annual International Jackie Chan Action Movie Week. The caption of a photo of Fatima and Jackie read, “Just had a fan girl moment!! In love with him!! It was such a pleasure to meet him, such a charming, kind and an amazing person he is.. Thank you so much for inviting us for your event. #whataman #jackiechan #love @jackiechan.”

Sanya Malhotra also shared her photo with the star and wrote, “Met a legend who’s so humble, gracious and hospitable. Thank you so much @jackiechan for having us at #jackiechanactionmovieweek . Looking forward to watch the closing ceremony and especially the performance by your team ♥️#jackiechan#dangal.”

See all the photos of Dangal fame Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra from the 4th Annual International Jackie Chan Action Movie Week:

Fatima Sana Shaikh with Jackie Chan. Fatima Sana Shaikh with Jackie Chan.

Jackie Chan was also seen in a click with Sanya Malhotra. Jackie Chan was also seen in a click with Sanya Malhotra.

The Dangal girls were all smiles with Jackie Chan. The Dangal girls were all smiles with Jackie Chan.

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra posed at the event. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra posed at the event.

Fatima Sana Shaikh looked stunning. Fatima Sana Shaikh looked stunning.

While Sanya won Best New Action Star at the event, Fatima took home the Best Action Actress trophy. While Sanya won Best New Action Star at the event, Fatima took home the Best Action Actress trophy.

On the work front, Sanya Malhotra will be seen in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Badhaai Ho, Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha and Ritesh Batra’s Photograph. Fatima Sana Sheikh will be seen in Thugs of Hindostan, also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan.

