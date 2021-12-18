Fatima Sana Shaikh calls Sam Bahadur director Meghna Gulzar a ‘maverick’: ‘Working with her a personal milestone’

Bollywood actor Fatima Sana Shaikh says it is a milestone for her to get the opportunity to work with director Meghna Gulzar on Sam Bahadur, a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

The biographical drama is based on the life and times of the brave Sam Manekshaw, one of India’s greatest war heroes, who served as the chief of the Indian Army in 1971 when India fought the Bangladesh Liberation War with Pakistan.

In Sam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal will take on the titular role, while Shaikh will step into the shoes of Indira Gandhi, the country’s first female Prime Minister.

The 29-year-old actor said she is excited to collaborate with Gulzar, best known for critical hits like Raazi, Chhapaak and Talvar.

“She is a maverick director, whose work I have admired and followed for a very long time. I consider working with her a personal milestone. I’m super pumped to start shooting with her and I hope we have a blast on the sets of Sam Bahadur,” Shaikh said in a statement.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Sam Bahadur will also feature Shaikh’s Dangal co-star Sanya Malhotra as Manekshaw’s wife Silloo.