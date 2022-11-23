scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Fatima Sana Shaikh reacts to newly-engaged Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s video: ‘Ayeeee cuties… Kya awkward log ho’

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare had a fun exchange on Instagram with actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, who attended their engagement party recently.

Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare,Fatima Sana Shaikh was all by Ira Khan's side on her and Nupur Shikhare's engagement. (Photo: Nupur Shikhare, Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram)

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh shares a close bond with both her Dangal co-star Aamir Khan and his daughter, Ira Khan. She is often present at their family events. And as expected, Fatima was also invited for Ira’s recent engagement party. Ira got engaged to her boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare, on November 18 in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai.

On Monday, when Ira shared an adorable video from the party, Fatima re-shared the post on Instagram stories and wrote, “Ayeeee cuties… Kya awkward log ho (what awkward people you are) @nupur_shikhare @khan.ira.”

Also read |Ira Khan reveals she was picky about the guest list for her engagement ceremony: ‘The people in our lives are..’

Ira replied, “It’s true but we’re cute in our awkwardness.” Nupur Shikhare wrote, “Haan woh toh hai. Par kya Mazza aaya (Yes, but we had a lot of fun).” Fatima Sana Shaikh reposted all these reactions as well.

Here’s Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s engagement video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

See Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ira Khan, and Nupur Shikhare’s conversation:

See more photos from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s gala night shared by the Nupur:

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s engagement was attended by Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Mansoor Khan, Kiran Rao and Imran Khan, among others.

