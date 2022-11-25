Fatima Sana Shaikh kisses Ira Khan, dances with Nupur Shikhare at their engagement. See inside photos

Dangal fame Fatima Sana Shaikh was among the close friends who were invited to Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s engagement to Nupur Shikhaare in Mumbai. The actor, on Friday, shared some inside pictures from the intimate ceremony and from the look of it, it seems she had a fun time celebrating the union of Ira and Nupur.

In one of the photos shared by Fatima, she is seen showering love on Ira and kissing her on the cheek. The other photo has her letting her hair down and dancing with Nupur. She also shared a couple of more photos from the dancing session at the engagement party.

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Nupur Shikhare at latter’s engagement ceremony. (Photo: Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram) Fatima Sana Shaikh and Nupur Shikhare at latter’s engagement ceremony. (Photo: Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram)

Ira Khan with Fatima Sana Shaikh. (Photo: Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram) Ira Khan with Fatima Sana Shaikh. (Photo: Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram)

Fatima Sana Shaikh enjoying at Ira Khan’s engagement party. (Photo: Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram) Fatima Sana Shaikh enjoying at Ira Khan’s engagement party. (Photo: Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram)

Fatima Sana Shaikh struck a pose with Ira Khan. (Photo: Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram) Fatima Sana Shaikh struck a pose with Ira Khan. (Photo: Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram)

Fatima Sana Shaikh with Nupur Shikhare. (Photo: Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram) Fatima Sana Shaikh with Nupur Shikhare. (Photo: Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram)

Along with the photos, Fatima wrote on Instagram, “What a mad afternoon that was!!! So happy to see guys celebrate Your love and the was so infectious…My heart was swelling with love and affection for both of you. I am glad I could be a part of it. Pyaar pyaar pyaar @khan.ira @nupur_shikhare.” As the actor posted pictures on social media, Nupur replied to her with a kiss, hug and a heart emoji.

Ira got engaged to her boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare, on November 18 in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. It was attended by Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Mansoor Khan, Kiran Rao and Imran Khan, among others. Earlier, a few videos from the ceremony surfaced online. One of them had Aamir dancing to his song “Papa Kehte Hain” with his brother Mansoor.

Ira had also shared a video from her engagement along with which she wrote a sweet note that read, “This moment. Multiple people on multiple occasions have told me that I throw really good parties. I think they give me a little too much credit. The main difference between my parties and other people parties is the guest list. The people in our lives are what make it happy and fun and quirky and so very, very wholesome🥰🥳🤗❤️ Thank you for being there and allowing us to be seen in our proclamation of love for either other. Because that’s exactly what we wanted to do. Sending much joy and appreciation to you all☺️The most to @nupur_shikhare but that’s a whole other post. Obviously. P.S. Instagram only allows me to tag 20 people. There were many more.”

Fatima had re-shared the post on her Instagram stories. She wrote, “Ayeeee cuties… Kya awkward log ho (what awkward people you are) @nupur_shikhare @khan.ira.”