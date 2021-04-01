Fatima Sana Shaikh has ‘lost smell and taste’ during coronavirus, shares, ‘Covid sucks’

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, who tested positive for coronavirus a few days ago, is suffering from a ‘horrible bodyache’. She has also lost her sense of taste and smell, a peculiar symptom of the widespread virus. The Dangal actor is under home quarantine and is following all the precautions and protocols.

Fatima shared her health update on social media and wrote, “Covid sucks. Lost smell and taste.. and a horrible bodyache”.

The actor was recently treated to some home-cooked food by Anil Kapoor. On Wednesday, she shared a photo on her Instagram story which featured boxes of food and some sweets as well. “Anil Kapoor, you are the best. Thank you for sending this amazing ghar ka khaana,” the 29-year-old actor captioned the picture.

While announcing her COVID-19 diagnosis, the Ludo star had asked her fans to stay safe. She had written, “I have tested positive for Covid-19 and currently following all the precautions and protocols and have been home quarantining myself. Thank you for all your wishes and concerns. Please stay safe guys- Fatty.”

On the work front, Fatima Sana Shaikh is looking forward to the release of Ajeeb Daastans, an anthology on Netflix, bankrolled by Karan Johar. The actor recently announced its trailer launch as she wrote, “Har kahaani mein koi raaz hai chupa. #AjeebDaastaans trailer out tomorrow.”

Apart from Fatima, several other Bollywood celebrities including Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Kartik Aaryan, Vikrant Massey, Rohit Saraf, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Milind Soman had also tested positive for coronavirus.