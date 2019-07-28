Toggle Menu
Fatima Sana Shaikh bonds with Jackie Chan, Adrien Brody in Chinahttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/fatima-sana-shaikh-bonds-with-jackie-chan-adrien-brody-in-china-5858073/

Fatima Sana Shaikh bonds with Jackie Chan, Adrien Brody in China

At the recently held Jackie Chan International Action Movie Week, Fatima Sana Shaikh was honoured with an award for her action sequences in the 2018 release Thugs of Hindostan.

Fatima Sana Shaikh with Jackie Chan, Adrien Brody in China
Fatima Sana Shaikh represented India and her film Thugs of Hindostan at the Jackie Chan International Action Movie Week. (Photo: Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram)

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh recently met action superstar Jackie Chan in China. The duo met at the sidelines of an event called Jackie Chan International Action Movie Week where Fatima was being awarded for her action stunts in Thugs of Hindostan.

Fatima took to her Instagram account and posted photos from the event. “This is the best moment of my life! It’s an absolute honor to receive this award from @jackiechan @adrienbrody I think i will have to do an action movie every year. Just so that I get a chance to meet them. #jackiechanactionmovieweek #china #thugsofhindostan,” the actor wrote.

The fifth Jackie Chan International Action Film Week was held in Datong, north China’s Shanxi Province.

The movie week screens critically acclaimed action movies from home and abroad, and present the Iron Man Awards to both films and filmmakers from around the world.

Advertising

“Action filmmakers work very hard, they often face injuries, even life-threatening, but they are always heroes behind-the-scenes. The attention and recognition for them in the industry and international film festivals are far from enough. The action film week is to recognize the world’s filmmakers who have made outstanding contributions to action films and speak for them,” Jackie Chan said at the press conference held earlier this year.

fatima sana shaikh in china
The fifth Jackie Chan International Action Film Week was held in Datong, north China’s Shanxi Province.(Photo: Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram)

Thugs of Hindostan released in China earlier this year. The action film, which was not received well at the Indian box office, failed to impress the Chinese audience as well. This was Aamir Khan’s first film that failed to strike a chord with the Chinese audience. Earlier, films such as Dangal and Secret Superstar were received very well in the country.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Hrithik Roshan, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in Aanand L Rai’s next?
2 Rishi Kapoor: I have never stayed away from the camera for such a long time
3 Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Miami vacation