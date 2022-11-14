scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Fatima Sana Shaikh reveals she’s battling epilepsy, shuts down myth of smelling stinking shoe: ‘Already it’s traumatic to come out of a seizure’

Fatima Sana Shaikh hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram and answered questions on epilepsy.

Fatima Sana Shaikh, Fatima Sana Shaikh health, Fatima Sana Shaikh news, Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up about epilepsy, Fatima Sana Shaikh seizures, Fatima Sana Shaikh neurological disorder, convulsions, indian express newsFatima Sana Shaikh talks about her battles with epilepsy (Photo: Instagram/ Fatima Sana Shaikh)

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh talked about her struggle with epilepsy and how she has been managing with the help of medication and workout. The actor took part in an AMA session on Instagram to answer several questions related to epilepsy.

On how epilepsy affected her professionally, Fatima said, “I mean I have to go a bit slow. But I can do everything. There are some odd and tough days. That slows me down. But I have been fortunate enough to work with people I have been dying to work with. And this has not affected my passion and neither have I ever compromised on any effort to do my best. In fact it pushes and drives me to work harder.” She also mentioned that her pet Bijlee is her therapy dog.

Also Read |Fatima Sana Shaikh on riding a bike for Dhak Dhak: ‘Liberating feeling to do something that is not a norm in man’s world’

When a fan mentioned that an epilepsy patient is forced to smell a stinking shoe, Fatima shut down the myth and wrote, “This is a myth. Please aisa mat karna (please don’t do this). Already it’s traumatic to come out of a seizure. Last thing you want is to wake up to a stinking shoe! Hahaha! People have done this to me! (vomit emojis) Horrible!”

When a user mentioned they have been suffering from epilepsy since childhood and asked Fatima if they could workout too, the actor said, “I workout. Keeps the endorphins coming. Makes me feel good.” She requested them to consult their doctor, regardless.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflationPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflation
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...Premium
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...
From caste reservations to Kashmir, the many conflicts between Nehru and ...Premium
From caste reservations to Kashmir, the many conflicts between Nehru and ...
Broadcasters cite 5G interference as guard band gets narrowerPremium
Broadcasters cite 5G interference as guard band gets narrower

Fatima did not share the names of the medication that she was on, as she said that it wouldn’t be advisable without a prescription. “I don’t want to share what medication I am on. Because I don’t want anyone to follow my prescription, it’s not safe. You should do what your doctor prescribes you.” She proceeded to describe the side effects of the medicines, saying that her earlier meds caused nausea and migraines and drowsiness. “I am feeling quite stable and normal now,” she added.

Fatima, who was last seen in Thar, has Sam Bahadur and Dhak Dhak in the pipeline.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-11-2022 at 01:07:07 pm
Next Story

Gauri Khan performs romantic dance with Manish Malhotra at Monaco wedding, watch

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ranveer Singh, deepika
Even in Marrakech, Ranveer Singh has eyes only for Deepika Padukone
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 14: Latest News
Advertisement