Fatima Sana Shaikh reveals she’s battling epilepsy, shuts down myth of smelling stinking shoe: ‘Already it’s traumatic to come out of a seizure’

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh talked about her struggle with epilepsy and how she has been managing with the help of medication and workout. The actor took part in an AMA session on Instagram to answer several questions related to epilepsy.

On how epilepsy affected her professionally, Fatima said, “I mean I have to go a bit slow. But I can do everything. There are some odd and tough days. That slows me down. But I have been fortunate enough to work with people I have been dying to work with. And this has not affected my passion and neither have I ever compromised on any effort to do my best. In fact it pushes and drives me to work harder.” She also mentioned that her pet Bijlee is her therapy dog.

When a fan mentioned that an epilepsy patient is forced to smell a stinking shoe, Fatima shut down the myth and wrote, “This is a myth. Please aisa mat karna (please don’t do this). Already it’s traumatic to come out of a seizure. Last thing you want is to wake up to a stinking shoe! Hahaha! People have done this to me! (vomit emojis) Horrible!”

When a user mentioned they have been suffering from epilepsy since childhood and asked Fatima if they could workout too, the actor said, “I workout. Keeps the endorphins coming. Makes me feel good.” She requested them to consult their doctor, regardless.

Fatima did not share the names of the medication that she was on, as she said that it wouldn’t be advisable without a prescription. “I don’t want to share what medication I am on. Because I don’t want anyone to follow my prescription, it’s not safe. You should do what your doctor prescribes you.” She proceeded to describe the side effects of the medicines, saying that her earlier meds caused nausea and migraines and drowsiness. “I am feeling quite stable and normal now,” she added.

Fatima, who was last seen in Thar, has Sam Bahadur and Dhak Dhak in the pipeline.