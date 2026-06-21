Father’s Day 2026: From Ranbir to Abhishek, star kids who credit their fathers for success

Father’s Day 2026: Fathers certainly play a vital role in shaping their children’s lives. In Bollywood, where the debate around nepotism refuses to die down, many star fathers have served as guiding forces for their children, offering invaluable career advice, emotional support, and lessons drawn from their own experiences in the industry.

This Father’s Day, we take a look at what some star kids have said about their fathers over the years, and how these relationships have influenced both their personal and professional journeys.

Ranbir Kapoor on Rishi Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor has frequently described his late father, Rishi Kapoor, as one of the biggest influences in his life. Though he has admitted that their relationship wasn’t always emotionally expressive, Ranbir says he learned discipline and professionalism from watching his father work tirelessly throughout his career.

In an interview with the Free Press Journal, Ranbir said, “Papa was very strict, but he was wonderful. It was because of him I got exposure to the world. He was the one who sent me abroad for further education thus I have received a huge learning both practical and education wise. Thanks to dad, I could learn the worldly things to a certain extent at least subconsciously.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor have worked together in the film, Besharam, which also featured Neetu Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor have worked together in the film, Besharam, which also featured Neetu Kapoor.

Asked what advice he would give his younger self, Ranbir replied, “I will tell him to spend more time with his father.”

Abhishek Bachchan on Amitabh Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan has never hidden his admiration for his father Amitabh Bachchan, calling him his greatest inspiration. “From my father, I get discipline and duty. His sense of duty is immense,” Abhishek once said on Raj Shamani’s podcast.

He has also shared one of the most valuable lessons he learned from his father about respecting fans. Recalling Amitabh’s weekly tradition of greeting admirers outside Jalsa, Abhishek said his father never took the turnout for granted.

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Abhishek Bachchan with his father Amitabh Bachchan. Abhishek Bachchan with his father Amitabh Bachchan.

Whenever the subject came up, Amitabh would ask, “You think they’ll come back?”

According to Abhishek, that question reflected his father’s humility and belief that an actor must keep earning the audience’s love. As he put it, Amitabh’s mindset has always been: “I got to work hard because these guys have to come back.”

Hrithik Roshan on Rakesh Roshan

Hrithik Roshan has credited his father Rakesh Roshan for believing in him when he struggled with self-confidence and health issues.

In a heartfelt note for his father, Hrithik wrote, “I have always been a student of Life. The burning desire in me to learn, is as blazing as a toddler. But before I could understand and interpret my many life lessons, it was my Father who taught me.”

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Hrithik Roshan with his father Rakesh Roshan. Hrithik Roshan with his father Rakesh Roshan.

Thanking Rakesh Roshan for his guidance, he added, “Thank you Papa, for teaching me things that no educational institution, no acting classes, no book could. For making me understand and not only see, for pushing me to think before I act. You make me be a better human, father, son, actor and friend.”

Tiger Shroff on Jackie Shroff

Tiger Shroff has called Jackie Shroff his role model and best friend. The actor credits his father for teaching him the importance of staying grounded despite success.

One of the key lessons Jackie passed on to Tiger was simple, “Listen more and talk less.”

Jackie and Tiger Shroff share a close bond. Jackie and Tiger Shroff share a close bond.

According to Jackie, observing people, remaining humble and focusing on one’s work are qualities that matter far more than unnecessary conversations. He has often encouraged Tiger to let his actions speak louder than words.

Sara Ali Khan on Saif Ali Khan

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Sara Ali Khan has often spoken about the lessons she has learned from her father, Saif Ali Khan, particularly his ability to handle success and failure with equal calm.

During an appearance on The Ranveer Show, Sara said, “I observed that he kept bouncing back. That’s the only real thing to observe… whether he does a film that does really badly or whether he does a film that does superbly well, by Monday he’s normal again.”

She also praised Saif for maintaining a healthy balance between work and personal life, making time for family, travel and experiences beyond the film industry.

Sara Ali Khan with dad Saif Ali Khan. Sara Ali Khan with dad Saif Ali Khan.

Saif Ali Khan, meanwhile, has often encouraged Sara Ali Khan to focus on her craft rather than stardom. Speaking about his advice to his daughter, he said, “I always tell her to focus on the acting and not being a star, and to always be herself.”

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He has also stressed the importance of making one’s own choices, saying, “You have to make your own decisions because you don’t want to blame other people as you are going to be blamed yourself.”

Varun Dhawan on David Dhawan

Varun Dhawan has frequently credited filmmaker David Dhawan for shaping his understanding of cinema and professionalism.

Recalling a lesson from his days as an assistant director, Varun said, “I remember once during my internship, I tried to suggest how a shot should be done. But it wasn’t his vision, and honestly, I wasn’t in a position to comment yet. I was too young.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

David Dhawan’s response stayed with him. “Jab tum apni film banaoge ya jab ek mukaam pe phuch jaaoge, tab karlena ye sab… But for now, this is my set, and things will be done my way.”

Varun says the incident taught him to respect a director’s vision, understand hierarchy on a film set and earn the right to express creative opinions through hard work and experience.