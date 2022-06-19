Shilpa Shetty’s Father’s Day post has message for husband Raj, wishes father-in-law too

Shilpa Shetty wished Father’s Day to all the “fathers in the world” on Sunday. Taking to Instagram, Shilpa shared a post in which she shared three photos. One of the pictures in the post featured Raj Kundra taking a selfie with their kids Viaan Raj and Samisha. The other two photos of the post featured Shilpa with her late father Surendra Shetty and with father-in-law. Sharing the post, Shilpa thanked all the fathers for their “hard work, sacrifices, unconditional love, and for protecting us from everything that gets in the way of our happiness.” She concluded the post with, “You are loved more than you know.” As soon as she shared the post, fans of Shilpa Shetty dropped comments wishing Raj on Father’s Day. The fans also found the picture post “adorable.”

Shilpa’s father passed away in 2016 due to cardiac arrest. Shamita Shetty also remembered her father. “Happy Father’s Day my daddy. You are forever in my heart.. until we meet again,” she wrote along with a photo that featured late Surendra Reddy happily posing with a young Viaan.

Raj Kundra returned to social media handles earlier this month after a long hiatus. He has kept a low profile after he was imprisoned in July 2021 for allegedly producing and streaming pornographic videos. His first post was on Shilpa’s birthday. “Happy Happy Birthday my soulmate 🥰 Love you eternally. My wish for you is that you continue. Continue to be who you are, to astonish a mean world with your acts of kindness. Love this picture…True to your song…killer killer killer lagdi,” he wrote with a photo.

Shilpa made her Bollywood comeback with her latest release Nikamma. “Like you saw my avatar in the movie, rising above everything and playing a ‘superwoman’, I think we all have played this very strong character in our real lives. Many of us don’t talk about it. We’ve all been very strong and we’ve braved the storm, and I think it is time to celebrate newer beginnings and positivity,” she said at an event, earlier this year. However, the film has failed to perform well at the box office.