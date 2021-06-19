Father’s Day 2021: From Shah Rukh Khan to Abhishek Bachchan, Bollywood’s coolest dads

Father’s Day is here, and it is time to celebrate every child’s unsung hero. We have curated a list of the coolest dads of Bollywood, giving a sneak peek into their time with the kids.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan has four children — Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and a baby boy whose name is yet to announced. Saif has always shared a warm relationship with his children, including when his marriage with Amrita Singh was on the rocks. Even in his 50’s, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor prefers to spend all his free time with his children. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, he said, “I may not have been responsible at various times while in my 20s, but I’ve always been there and ready to do the best that I can do at that time for my kids. I have never felt like an absentee father.”

Saif Ali Khan with sons Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram) Saif Ali Khan with sons Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Saif Ali Khan with son Ibrahim Ali Khan and daughter Sara Ali Khan. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram) Saif Ali Khan with son Ibrahim Ali Khan and daughter Sara Ali Khan. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan

The King Khan of Bollywood has three children – Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Abram Khan. During an Ask Me Anything sessions on Twitter, SRK opened up about his children. When a fan asked, “Sir, you once told on KwK (Koffee With Karan) that you have no friends and you don’t know how to maintain friendships. Would you still say the same?”, SRK replied, “Nahi ab mere bachche mere dost hain (No, now my kids are my friends).” When another fan asked if he is a strict father, the Don actor replied, “Children were made for hugging and loving….and for making mistakes, not for reprimand or strictness.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Abram. (Photo; Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram) Shah Rukh Khan’s children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Abram. (Photo; Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan with son Abram Khan. (Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram) Shah Rukh Khan with son Abram Khan. (Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram)

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan has three children – Junaid Khan, Ira Khan and Azad Rao Khan. Aamir can be called the liberal dad of Bollywood as he realises the importance of letting his children do their thing. His eldest son Junaid is set to make his Bollywood debut soon. Aaamir’s daughter Ira is a philanthropist and supports many NGOs working for mental health wellness.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and son Junaid Khan. (Photo: Ira Khan/Instagram, Varinder Chawla) Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and son Junaid Khan. (Photo: Ira Khan/Instagram, Varinder Chawla)

Aamir Khan, wife Kiran Rao and son Azad dressed up as characters of popular French comics Asterix. (Photo: Amir Khan/Instagram) Aamir Khan, wife Kiran Rao and son Azad dressed up as characters of popular French comics Asterix. (Photo: Amir Khan/Instagram)

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan and Sussane Khan’s parenting skills are awe-inspiring. After Hrithik and Sussane seperated, their children Hridhaan and Hrehaan started living with their mother, but Hrithik makes sure to spend quality time with his sons. Susanne has called her ex-husband, Hrithik, the “best dad ever”.

Hrithik Roshan with his sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan. (Photo: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram) Hrithik Roshan with his sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan. (Photo: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram)

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar has two children — son Aarav Bhaita and daughter Nitara Kumar. Talking to IANS about parenthood, Akshay said, “Earlier, when I used to finish my shoot, I wasn’t really interested in going home. But after my kids were born, I wait to finish work so that I can rush home and spend time with them. I want to hear them calling me daddy, dad, dada. The happiness is something that I can never measure.”

Akshay Kumar with daughter Nitara. (Photo: Akshay Kumar/Instagram) Akshay Kumar with daughter Nitara. (Photo: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor shares a beautiful relationship with his two cute kids — Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. The star keeps sharing posts of himself playing, working out, dancing, drawing and painting with his kids.

Shahid Kapoor with daughter Misha. (Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram) Shahid Kapoor with daughter Misha. (Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram)

Shahid Kapoor with son Zian. (Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram) Shahid Kapoor with son Zian. (Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram)

Abhishek Bachchan

One of the coolest dads in Bollywood is Abhishek Bachchan. In an interview with IANS, Abhishek had mentioned that “the gifts a parent can give the children are love, care, education and understanding.” He also added that “taking care of the child is never just a mother’s role. It’s all about sharing responsibilities.” Dad goals, anyone?

Abhishek Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. (Photo: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram) Abhishek Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. (Photo: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram)

Abhishek Bachchan with wife Abhishek Bachchan with wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. (Photo: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram)

Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu has a daughter – Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. In an interview with Asian Age, Kunal opened up about his parenting style, claiming that he is the fun parent. “I have not changed many of Inaaya’s nappies. Soha does the entire tough job. I only do fun stuff with her,” he said.

The actor added, “So when we are travelling, I take her to different parks and gardens and other scenic locales. I enjoy such play dates where us father-daughter can enjoy amongst ourselves.”

Kunal Kemmu with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. (Photo: Kunal Kemmu/Instagram) Kunal Kemmu with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. (Photo: Kunal Kemmu/Instagram)

Kunal Kemmu with wife Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. (Photo: Kunal Kemmu/Instagram) Kunal Kemmu with wife Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. (Photo: Kunal Kemmu/Instagram)

Angad Bedi

Angad Bedi’s equation with his daughter Mehr really melts our hearts. For instance, Angad recently recovered from coronavirus and had shared how difficult it was for him to remain in quarantine, away from his 2-year-old daughter Mehr and wife Neha Dhupia.

He had shared with a leading publication, “It was difficult to be away from them and be in two different places in the same city. Mehr is just two and a half, and she doesn’t understand why her father cannot come and see her. These are emotions that just break you. She doesn’t get it. There were a couple of times where she would ask, ‘Papa, why are you not coming to see me?’ I’d say that I’m not feeling too well, but the minute I said that, she’d be like, ‘But I’ve also been unwell in the past, and been with you’. Such innocent questions that a child always has… it was difficult for her and very difficult for me.”

Angad Bedi with daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. (Photo: Angad Bedi/Instagram) Angad Bedi with daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. (Photo: Angad Bedi/Instagram)

Andad Bedi with wife Neha Dhupia and daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram) Andad Bedi with wife Neha Dhupia and daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)

Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal has three children – Mahikaa, Myra and Arik. The Dhaakad actor has always shared a beautiful relationship with his daughters. Arjun, who welcomed Arik in July, 2019, is excited about embracing fatherhood again, even calling his baby boy “the cutest baby I have ever seen”.

Arjun Rampal with son Arik. (Photo: Arjun Rampal/Instagram) Arjun Rampal with son Arik. (Photo: Arjun Rampal/Instagram)

Arjun Rampal with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and son Arik. (Photo; Arjun Rampal/Instagram) Arjun Rampal with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and son Arik. (Photo; Arjun Rampal/Instagram)

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn has two children – daughter Nysa and son Yug. In 2018, Ileana D’Cruz told IANS that Ajay Devgn is a “massive family man”. She added, “He’s obsessed with his kids, which is very lovely.”

Ajay Devgn with his daughter Nysa Devgan. (Photo: Ajay Devgn/Instagram) Ajay Devgn with his daughter Nysa Devgan. (Photo: Ajay Devgn/Instagram)

Ajay Devgn with wife Ajay Devgn with wife Kajol and son Yug Devgan. (Photo: Ajay Devgn/Instagram)

Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh has two sons — Riaan and Rahyl. Rieish and wife Genelia are often spotted travelling and hiking with their sons.

Tusshar Kapoor

Tusshar Kapoor has been enjoying daddy duties since he welcomed son Laksshya through surrogacy in 2016. In an interview with indianexpress.com, Tusshar had shared that parenthood nourishes his soul. He had said, “I want to nurture my child with all the love I can and I enjoy it. Parenthood nourishes my soul. I love taking him to the park and playschool. It doesn’t feel like work.”

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt’s life has seen several ups and downs, including last year’s cancer scare. What has helped the Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. actor stay the course is his family, including his children – Trishla Dutt, Shahran Dutt and Iqra Dutt.

Sanjay Dutt with wife Maanayata Dutt, son Shahraan Dutt and daughter Iqra Dutt. (Photo: Maanayata Dutt /Instagram) Sanjay Dutt with wife Maanayata Dutt, son Shahraan Dutt and daughter Iqra Dutt. (Photo: Maanayata Dutt /Instagram)

Wishing all the cool dads a very happy Father’s Day!