Father’s Day 2021: Celebrities shower love on their fathers

Ayushmann Khurrana and Shruti Haasan posted adorable photos on their respective social media handles to wish their fathers on Father's Day. (Photo: Shruti Haasan/Instagram, Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram)

Today, the world is celebrating Father’s Day. Begun in the United States, the day is supposed to be a reflection on the importance of our fathers or father figures.

The festivities, if any, are expected to be minimal owing to the fact that a global pandemic is still claiming lives. Also, for many, not just in India but around the world, the day will assume a poignant form as many sons and daughters have lost their fathers.

Celebrities, including Jamie Dornan, Abigail Breslin, Hina Khan, Baba Sehgal, Bhuvan Bham among others, have lost their fathers. The pandemic has not left anybody untouched.

Hina tweeted earlier today, “Indeed a Father’s Day (Truly).. June 20th, It’s been two months today Dad. We clicked these pictures 7 months back and I didn’t let u see these pictures when they were clicked coz I wanted to post them on a special day..Never did I think tht I will be posting them today.”

Father’s Day 2021 thus becomes not just one of celebration, but for many, a day of commemoration.

Celebrities are observing the day by sharing pictures of their dads along with affectionate messages. Follow this live blog to keep yourself updated about celebs’ Father’s Day celebrations.