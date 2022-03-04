A millennial watches Farooq Sheikh-Deepti Naval’s Saath Saath: A film that aims for your heart 40 years after it released

If you are a 90s kid, there are high chances that your idea of romance was shaped by Yash Chopra’s soppy “boy-meets-girl” tale in Dil Toh Pagal Hai. When Madhuri Dixit told Shah Rukh Khan, “somewhere someone is made for you” your heart melted. His son Aditya Chopra, in his debut film, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, made many believe, “Agar woh mujhse pyaar karti hai, to paltegi.” And, then came Karan Johar, who taught us, the millennials, “pyaar dosti hai”. But what none of them showed was what happened after Pooja and Raj, Simran and Raj or Anjali and Rahul got married. Did their dreamy romance stay as glittery when the reality of life seeped in? I have always had this question float in my mind every time I watched these sugar-coated romantic films.

I got answer to this question in Raman Kumar’s 1982 gem, Saath Saath, which is a romantic drama in every sense — a ‘boy meets girl’ in college and they fall in love. Only, this time, they get married and the villain of their story turns out to be life and not feuding families or an ‘adarshwaadi bauji’. There is a palpable sense of sweetness throughout the film that lifts it above any traditional Bollywood romance. The strong script, and a lead couple that wins you over gradually but surely, made me stick through the two hours of the film.

A humble young fellow with high moral values, Avinash (Farooq Sheikh) meets Geeta (Deepti Naval), daughter of a rich businessman in college. While pursuing his MA, he writes articles for a newspaper to earn money for survival. Despite living hand to mouth, Avinash refuses to give up on his ideals. He speaks against capitalism and media. And, these ideals of Avinash impress Geeta. She falls in love with him and the two get married. Eventually, the girl and boy evolve into a woman and a man organically, while singing “Yeh Tera Ghar Yeh Mera”, just the way any couple potentially would in real life. Their struggle to make ends meet feels relatable.

And, then director Kumar deftly exposes the delusions attached to the elusive feeling of love and romance. Avinash has to put his idealistic ways aside when Geeta gets pregnant. He takes up a job at his friend’s printing press. And, from here we see the transformation of an ideological Avinash into a materialistic man. From refusing to change his article just to make it saleable, he transforms into someone who doesn’t think twice before suggesting publishing pornographic magazines for extra profit. Now, he yearns for a luxurious life.

Farooq Sheikh and Deepti Naval in Saath Saath. (Express archive photo) Farooq Sheikh and Deepti Naval in Saath Saath. (Express archive photo)

But, Raman Kumar also manages to never let the audience think ill of his hero. Even when Geeta confronts Avinash for turning into a greedy businessman, and he argues that ideology and morality are a sham, you kind of empathise with him because you have seen him go through a rough patch in life.

Besides its relatability, simplicity and portrayal of real emotions, what enticed me to Saath Saath were its two leads, Sheikh and Nawal. Sheikh is charming as a common man who makes even his grey look attractive. Nawal, too, does a good job of being a woman who sticks to her beliefs even when the going gets tough. She is not your coy, ‘bechaari’ 80s heroine who waits for her husband to earn bread and butter for the family. She takes things in control and takes up the job of a teacher. I loved the way she shuts up Avinash when he expresses his dislike for her work. “Chaar kitabe kya padhli, lagta hai mard ko hi kaam karna chahiye, kuch nahi, bas male ego hai,” she tells him.

Deepti Naval in Saath Saath. (Express archive photo) Deepti Naval in Saath Saath. (Express archive photo)

I’m still humming its lovely song, “Tumko dekha toh..”, written by Javed Akhtar and sung by Jagjit Singh and Chitra Singh. Even other songs like “Yeh tera ghar yeh mere ghar” and “Yun zindagi ki raah mein” fit right into the movie.

I strongly recommend watching Saath Saath, streaming on Mubi, as it is a film that seems to be made from the heart and it reaches straight to your heart.