Farmhouse life with Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur and others

Salman Khan is hosting Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur, Niketan Madhok and others on his farmhouse during the lockdown. (Photo: Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram) Salman Khan is hosting Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur, Niketan Madhok and others on his farmhouse during the lockdown. (Photo: Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram)

Amid the nationwide lockdown, Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been staying at his farmhouse in Panvel. While the actor himself has shared a few photos and videos on social media, some of his friends, including Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur, Niketan Madhok, who are also staying with him have taken to social media as well.

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been sharing various photos and videos from the lap of nature. It seems like the farmhouse is inhabited by a lot of domesticated animals and is surrounded by greenery and mountains. The Mrs Serial Killer actor is making the most out of her time there.

Bigg Boss Season 6 contestant Niketan Madhok is also staying with Salman at the farmhouse.

Iulia Vantur is also having a gala time at the farmhouse. She has been sharing a lot of photos and videos appreciating the natural beauty that surrounds the area.

Actor Waluscha De Sousa, who is known for her work in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Fan, has also been exploring the areas around the farmhouse.

Earlier, Salman Khan had provided food supplies to the needy living near his Panvel farmhouse. He also shared a video about the same on social media.

