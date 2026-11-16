Kamal Haasan’s heroine Farheen rejected Shah Rukh’s Baazigar, quit films after marrying cricketer

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A look at Farheen Prabhakar’s filmography and the people she worked with would lead anyone unfamiliar with her career to assume she is still a very busy actor. But that’s not the case. Not only has she not done a film in almost three decades, but her career lasted just about five years, after which she left cinema to build a family with a cricketer.
Overnight fame with Jaan Tere Naam
Born Farheen Khan, she made her acting debut opposite Ronit Roy in director Deepak Balraj Vij’s Jaan Tere Naam (1992). The movie made them both overnight sensations, and Farheen’s uncanny resemblance to Madhuri Dixit drew significant attention. Interestingly, she did not limit herself to Bollywood and subsequently appeared in the Kannada movie Halli Meshtru (1992) with Ravichandran. In the South, she was credited as Bindiya.
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In 1993, Farheen appeared opposite Kamal Haasan in Kalaignan and Vishnuvardhan in Rayaru Bandaru Mavana Manege, and also played notable roles in Akshay Kumar’s Dil Ki Baazi and Sainik, Ayub Khan’s Meri Aan, and Jeetendra’s Tahqiqaat. She also appeared as Akshay Kumar’s heroine in Nazar Ke Samne (1995) and essayed key roles in the Rishi Kapoor-Juhi Chawla starrer Saajan Ka Ghar (1994), Kamal Sadanah’s Fauj (1994), and Shatrughan Sinha’s Agni Prem (1996).
Why she rejected Shah Rukh Khan’s Baazigar
During a 2014 interview with Mumbai Mirror, Farheen revealed that she turned down director duo Abbas-Mustan’s iconic Baazigar (1993) opposite Shah Rukh Khan for Kamal Haasan’s Kalaignan. The role offered to her, Seema Chopra, eventually went to Shilpa Shetty.
As her career was progressing, Farheen met cricketer Manoj Prabhakar in 1994 while he was going through a troubled marriage. They grew close quickly and reportedly had a secret nikkah soon after, since Manoj wasn’t officially divorced at the time. “He was going through a rough patch, and he needed me. So, I chose him over my career,” she told Mumbai Mirror.
She subsequently bid goodbye to cinema to focus on her family life and relocated to Delhi. The couple has two children together, Raahil and Manavansh, while Manoj also has a son, Rohan, from his previous marriage to a woman named Sandhya. According to Hindustan Times, Manoj officially divorced his first wife in 2008 and married Farheen in 2009 in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony.
Where is Farheen today?
According to ABP Live, Farheen now serves as the director of Naturence Herbals, an organic skincare brand. She and Manoj also own a homestay in Nainital named Celebrity Crest.
Although she was poised to make a comeback in director Shivam Nair’s John Abraham-headlined The Diplomat (2025) and even shot for the movie, Farheen reportedly revealed in a podcast that her scenes were unfortunately edited out to fit the narrative.