Kamal Haasan’s heroine Farheen rejected Shah Rukh’s Baazigar, quit films after marrying cricketer

A look at Farheen Prabhakar’s filmography and the people she worked with would lead anyone unfamiliar with her career to assume she is still a very busy actor. But that’s not the case. Not only has she not done a film in almost three decades, but her career lasted just about five years, after which she left cinema to build a family with a cricketer.

Overnight fame with Jaan Tere Naam

Born Farheen Khan, she made her acting debut opposite Ronit Roy in director Deepak Balraj Vij’s Jaan Tere Naam (1992). The movie made them both overnight sensations, and Farheen’s uncanny resemblance to Madhuri Dixit drew significant attention. Interestingly, she did not limit herself to Bollywood and subsequently appeared in the Kannada movie Halli Meshtru (1992) with Ravichandran. In the South, she was credited as Bindiya.