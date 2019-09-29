Farhan Akhtar on Zaira Wasim quitting Bollywood: Hope she changes her mind

Farhan Akhtar has said that he hopes Zaira Wasim will change her decision to quit the film industry. In June this year, Zaira had announced in a lengthy social media post that after The Sky is Pink, she will not act in any film.

Farhan plays the role of father to Zaira’s character in The Sky is Pink.

While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Farhan said, “Every individual has the right to decide what they want to do with their life and it’s not for us to say if that’s right or wrong. But purely as someone who’s worked with her, I hope Zaira changes her mind.”

Zaira had written that she is “not truly happy with this identity” and while her line of work did indeed bring “a lot of love, support, and applause my way, but what it also did was to lead me to a path of ignorance, as I silently and unconsciously transitioned out of imaan (faith)… my relationship with my religion was threatened.”

She also said her work “damaged her relationship with Allah.” She went on to say that she “continued to observe things and twist my perceptions as I wanted them to be, without really understanding that the key is to see them as they are. I kept trying to escape but somehow I always ended up hitting a dead end, in an endless loop with a missing element that kept torturing me with a longing I was neither able to make sense of nor satisfy. Until I decided to confront my weakness and began to strive and correct my lack of knowledge and understanding by attaching my heart with the words of Allah. In the great and divine wisdom of the Quran, I found sufficiency and peace.”

The Sky is Pink is directed by Shonali Bose. It also stars Priyanka Chopra and Rohit Suresh Saraf. It releases on October 11.