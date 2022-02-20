Farhan Akhtar dances on ‘Senorita’ at his wedding, Hrithik Roshan keeps forgetting dance steps. Watch video

After dating for nearly four years, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on February 19 in Khandala. The wedding saw family members and friends, including Hrithik Roshan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Shankar Mahadevan, Rhea Chakraborty, Saqib Saleem and Ehsaan Noorani among others in attendance.

At the wedding, Farhan Akhtar and Hrithik Roshan became the cynosure of all eyes when the duo danced to “Senorita” from their 2011 blockbuster Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

In a clip doing the rounds on social media, one can see the two hunks shaking a leg on the popular song, which was also crooned by them. While Farhan seems to remember most of the steps, it is Hrithik who is struggling to match up.

It isn’t unknown that Farhan Akhtar and Hrithik Roshan are childhood friends. While Farhan directed Hrithik in Lakshya (2004), the latter also made a cameo appearance in Farhan’s Don 2 (2011). The two shared screen space in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, directed by Farhan’s sister Zoya Akhtar. It went on to become one of the most successful male buddy films in recent years.