Sunday, February 20, 2022
Farhan Akhtar dances on ‘Senorita’ at his wedding, Hrithik Roshan keeps forgetting dance steps. Watch video

Hrithik Roshan along with his family attended the wedding ceremony of Farhan Akhtar, who tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Shibani Dandekar in Khandala.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 20, 2022 7:33:36 pm
farhan akhtar wedding hrithik roshan senoritaHrithik Roshan shook a leg with Farhan Akhtar at the latter's wedding wiith Shibani Dandekar. (Photos: Excel Entertainment and Instagram/Varinder Chawla)

After dating for nearly four years, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on February 19 in Khandala. The wedding saw family members and friends, including Hrithik Roshan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Shankar Mahadevan, Rhea Chakraborty, Saqib Saleem and Ehsaan Noorani among others in attendance.

At the wedding, Farhan Akhtar and Hrithik Roshan became the cynosure of all eyes when the duo danced to “Senorita” from their 2011 blockbuster Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

In a clip doing the rounds on social media, one can see the two hunks shaking a leg on the popular song, which was also crooned by them. While Farhan seems to remember most of the steps, it is Hrithik who is struggling to match up.

Also read |Farhan Akhtar makes first public appearance after wedding with Shibani Dandekar, see photos

It isn’t unknown that Farhan Akhtar and Hrithik Roshan are childhood friends. While Farhan directed Hrithik in Lakshya (2004), the latter also made a cameo appearance in Farhan’s Don 2 (2011). The two shared screen space in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, directed by Farhan’s sister Zoya Akhtar. It went on to become one of the most successful male buddy films in recent years.

