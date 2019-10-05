Farhan Akhtar, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and others raise voice against cutting of trees in Aarey

Farhan Akhtar, Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Dia Mirza and many other Bollywood celebrities have raised their voice against the cutting of trees by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) for the construction of a Metro car shed in the Aarey Colony of Mumbai.

Sidharth, who will be next seen in Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavan took to his Twitter account and wrote, “Heard the terrible news about the cutting down of trees in #AareyForest started last night! The ecological imbalance this can cause is beyond control & it must stop. I urge the authorities to help #SaveAarey if not for us, for our future generations 🙏” The actor also tagged PM Narendra Modi and Maharashtra’s CM Devendra Fadnavis in his tweet to bring their attention to the matter.

“Cutting trees at night is a pathetic attempt at trying to get away with something even those doing it know is wrong. #Aarey #GreenIsGold #Mumbai,” tweeted The Sky Is Pink actor Farhan Akhtar.

Dia Mirza, also a UN goodwill ambassador, voiced her concern on social media. “400 trees have been cut in the dead of the night. As citizens sang and joined hands in unity pleading to STOP this massacre. Can’t you see they are UNITED by love!?! Love for nature. Love for our children and our future. #Aarey #ClimateAction #ActNow #ChangeIsComing,” she wrote.

Varun Dhawan expressed his disappointment over the cutting of trees despite strong protests by the residents of Mumbai. He wrote on Twitter, “This is heartbreaking news. With such an outcry to stop the cutting of trees why is this being allowed mumbai has done enough for the people in power to realise cutting down aarey is something the citizens don’t want.”

Other celebrities voiced their concern over the deforestation of Aarey Forest:

In the cover of darkness the axe falls on our trees . RIP #AareyForest … we failed you . My heart breaks to know that by morning many proud erect trees will have fallen to human greed . pic.twitter.com/VJdnRl7o6c — Onir (@IamOnir) October 4, 2019

If you’re a parent and not seriously angered about this shady tree felling I’m the night, lemme know how you feel about looking your kids in their eyes. https://t.co/2FIZvW1q23 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) October 5, 2019

In a fair,ethical,just and humane world it should be the other way around. The state should be protecting the trees from the men with machetes who arrive cloaked in darkness. Alas,this is the world we live in. One without a moral compass & conscience. God help us all! 💔 https://t.co/5jA63cx8Yy — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) October 5, 2019

Such a disappointing news on #AareyForest Cutting the trees in the night clearly shows even they know it’s horribly wrong,inhuman. But we can compliment #GretaThunberg act blind n deaf to our own #Aarey n think we did our bit to the #environment https://t.co/Tb0NyBbZPn — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) October 5, 2019

The cutting of trees began late on Friday night. Several activists and environmentalists protested against the same and demanded that the car shed be shifted elsewhere and the trees be protected instead.