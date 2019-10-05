Farhan Akhtar, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and others raise voice against cutting of trees in Aarey

Toggle Menu
Farhan Akhtar, Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Dia Mirza and many other Bollywood celebrities have raised their voice against the cutting of trees by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited in the Aarey Colony of Mumbai.

Bollywood celebrities voiced their concern over the deforestation of Aarey Forest.

Farhan Akhtar, Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Dia Mirza and many other Bollywood celebrities have raised their voice against the cutting of trees by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) for the construction of a Metro car shed in the Aarey Colony of Mumbai.

Sidharth, who will be next seen in Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavan took to his Twitter account and wrote, “Heard the terrible news about the cutting down of trees in #AareyForest started last night! The ecological imbalance this can cause is beyond control & it must stop. I urge the authorities to help #SaveAarey if not for us, for our future generations 🙏” The actor also tagged PM Narendra Modi and Maharashtra’s CM Devendra Fadnavis in his tweet to bring their attention to the matter.

“Cutting trees at night is a pathetic attempt at trying to get away with something even those doing it know is wrong. #Aarey #GreenIsGold #Mumbai,” tweeted The Sky Is Pink actor Farhan Akhtar.

Dia Mirza, also a UN goodwill ambassador, voiced her concern on social media. “400 trees have been cut in the dead of the night. As citizens sang and joined hands in unity pleading to STOP this massacre. Can’t you see they are UNITED by love!?! Love for nature. Love for our children and our future. #Aarey #ClimateAction #ActNow #ChangeIsComing,” she wrote.

Varun Dhawan expressed his disappointment over the cutting of trees despite strong protests by the residents of Mumbai. He wrote on Twitter, “This is heartbreaking news. With such an outcry to stop the cutting of trees why is this being allowed mumbai has done enough for the people in power to realise cutting down aarey is something the citizens don’t want.”

Other celebrities voiced their concern over the deforestation of Aarey Forest:

The cutting of trees began late on Friday night. Several activists and environmentalists protested against the same and demanded that the car shed be shifted elsewhere and the trees be protected instead.

