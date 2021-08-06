Farhan Akhtar congratulates Indian women’s hockey team instead of men, Shah Rukh Khan says ‘heartbroken but inspired’

Shah Rukh Khan shared a tweet encouraging the Indian women's hockey team after their defeat at Tokyo 2020. (Photo: Farhan Akhtar/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar had a minor misstep on Twitter Thursday when he congratulated the Indian women’s hockey team instead of the men’s hockey team for their bronze medal win at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor among many others were joyously wishing them and amid these wishes came in Farhan’s tweet, which he deleted soon after.

His now deleted tweet read, “Go girls. So proud of teamindia for showing exemplary fighting spirit and bringing in our 4th medal.. super stuff. #Tokyo2020 Hockey.”

The tweet went missing shortly after and then the Toofan actor shared, “So proud of #teamIndia for showing exemplary fighting spirit and bringing in our 4th medal .. super stuff. #Tokyo2020 #Hockey.”

So proud of #teamIndia for showing exemplary fighting spirit and bringing in our 4th medal .. super stuff. #Tokyo2020 #Hockey — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 5, 2021

The Indian women’s hockey team played against Great Britain on Friday for the bronze medal but lost the match. Shah Rukh Khan was heartbroken after the loss but applauded their effort anyway.

He shared on Twitter, “Heartbreak!!! But all reasons to hold our heads high. Well played Indian Women’s Hockey Team. You all inspired everyone in India. That itself is a victory..”

Heartbreak!!! But all reasons to hold our heads high. Well played Indian Women’s Hockey Team. You all inspired everyone in India. That itself is a victory. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 6, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan famously played the coach of the Indian women’s hockey team in the 2007 hit Chak De India where he trains a group of players and leads them to victory in an international championship. SRK’s character Kabir Khan in the film was loosely inspired by senior hockey player Mir Ranjan Negi.