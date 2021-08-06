scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 06, 2021
Must Read

Farhan Akhtar congratulates Indian women’s hockey team instead of men, Shah Rukh Khan says ‘heartbroken but inspired’

Farhan Akhtar accidentally wished the women's hockey team after the men's team won a medal at the Olympics. Shah Rukh Khan called the women an inspiration.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 6, 2021 9:57:29 am
farhan akhtar shah rukh khanShah Rukh Khan shared a tweet encouraging the Indian women's hockey team after their defeat at Tokyo 2020. (Photo: Farhan Akhtar/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar had a minor misstep on Twitter Thursday when he congratulated the Indian women’s hockey team instead of the men’s hockey team for their bronze medal win at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor among many others were joyously wishing them and amid these wishes came in Farhan’s tweet, which he deleted soon after.

His now deleted tweet read, “Go girls. So proud of teamindia for showing exemplary fighting spirit and bringing in our 4th medal.. super stuff. #Tokyo2020 Hockey.”

Tokyo 2020 |Finally, an Olympic medal for hockey, India’s first love

The tweet went missing shortly after and then the Toofan actor shared, “So proud of #teamIndia for showing exemplary fighting spirit and bringing in our 4th medal .. super stuff. #Tokyo2020 #Hockey.”

The Indian women’s hockey team played against Great Britain on Friday for the bronze medal but lost the match. Shah Rukh Khan was heartbroken after the loss but applauded their effort anyway.

He shared on Twitter, “Heartbreak!!! But all reasons to hold our heads high. Well played Indian Women’s Hockey Team. You all inspired everyone in India. That itself is a victory..”

Also Read |Berlin gets one last job on Money Heist 5 sets, watch behind-the-scenes video

Shah Rukh Khan famously played the coach of the Indian women’s hockey team in the 2007 hit Chak De India where he trains a group of players and leads them to victory in an international championship. SRK’s character Kabir Khan in the film was loosely inspired by senior hockey player Mir Ranjan Negi.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan: 11 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 06: Latest News

Advertisement