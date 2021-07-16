Shibani Dandekar is ‘proud’ of Farhan Akhtar’s Toofan, actor writes ‘could not have done it without you’

Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofan released on Friday and the actor is already receiving applause for his work in the film. His girlfriend, model-host Shibani Dandekar, took to Instagram to write a long note describing the hard work that Farhan put in towards his role.

Shibani wrote, “Watching your journey so closely has been nothing short of a privilege. You went to unimaginable lengths to get into the skin of the character, you didn’t give up till you found his authentic voice, you took your mind to the darkest of places, and you tested your body every single day. There was blood, sweat, punches, literal blows but you hit back with persistence, endurance, grit, resilience. Slowly the lines blurred and you literally morphed into AJJU BHAI aka AZIZ ALI BOXER!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar)

“Today, on your big day, I want you know that I am sending you all my love. And I can’t wait for the world to witness the magic of Toofan. Proud of you Farhan! Todun Tak! @faroutakhtar Love you,” she concluded.

Farhan credited Shibani for his achievement and wrote, “Could not have done it without you .. Love you. ❤️”

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Toofan is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote in her review, “It is Farhan as ‘Toofaan-the-new-Muhammad-Ali’ who is completely convincing, both as a novice who is a fast learner, and the dejected warhorse who comes up trumps. He’s worked with Mehra before, in ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’, and while he looked every inch a runner, a few false notes were bound to creep in when you are trying to dramatize the life of a beloved sports icon.”

Toofan also stars Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, Hussain Dalal, Mohan Agashe, Vijay Raaz, Supriya Pathak and Darshan Kumar.