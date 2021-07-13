Farhan Akhtar is ecstatic as Toofan gets a billboard in Times Square, Mrunal Thakur says ‘it was meant to be’

Actor Farhan Akhtar is over the moon as his next release Toofan is making one of his biggest dreams come true. Farhan took to Instagram on Tuesday as he shared a video shot at Times Square in New York City showing off a billboard of his next film.

Farhan shared in the caption, “I remember the first time I went to Times Square in NYC .. looking up at all those billboards and thinking wouldn’t it be cool to have a film represented here..! Well, today that dream came true .. courtesy Amazon Prime Video who are taking Toofaan across the Atlantic in all its powerful glory. To all my family, friends and fans in the US, this one is for you. #toofaanonprime #16thjuly.”

On Farhan’s post, his co-star Mrunal Thakur shared a comment congratulating him on his success. “More power to you Farhan, for all that you’ve done and how hard you’ve worked! Your dedication and perseverance is commendable.It was meant to be, sooner or later and I can’t wait for the world to watch Toofaan,” she wrote.

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Toofan also stars Paresh Rawal in a significant role. The film follows a boxer, played by Akhtar, who tries to make a comeback into the sport after a long hiatus.

At the film’s trailer launch, Mehra said, “I don’t know much about boxing. I haven’t followed the game. But while working on the film, I suddenly realised how this is a contact sport unlike cricket or even a sport like marathon on which Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was based on. You cannot fake it.” He added, “By far, it was the most challenging film. If I put Bhaag Milkha and Rang De Basanti in a mixer, Toofan will come out of it.”

Mehra is known for directing films like Rang De Basanti, Delhi-6, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Mirzya. Toofan is set to release on July 16 on Amazon Prime Video.