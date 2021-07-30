scorecardresearch
Friday, July 30, 2021
Farhan Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu, Suriya congratulate PV Sindhu on Olympics quarter-final win, call her ‘rockstar’

In a thrilling 56-minute women's singles badminton quarter-final clash, PV Sindhu defeated Japan's Akane Yamaguchi, making way for her entry into the semi-final.

New Delhi
July 30, 2021 7:17:28 pm
farhan taapsee suriya congratulate pv sindhu tokyo olympicsPV Sindhu defeated Japan's Akane Yamaguchi.

Several Indian film stars on Friday congratulated badminton player PV Sindhu on her latest win at the Tokyo Olympics. Farhan Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu, Suriya, Nithiin and Lakshmi Manchu among others took to social media and expressed pride in Sindhu.

“What a great game @Pvsindhu1!! You had us all on the edge of our seats. Wow!!! All the best for the semi’s ✊🏽 #Tokyo2020 #Badminton #TeamIndia,” Farhan Akhtar tweeted. The actor played athletes in the films Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Toofan.

Taapsee Pannu, who is set to play a cricketer in Shabaash Mithu, also congratulated PV Sindhu. The actor posted on Twitter, “Through to the semis @Pvsindhu1 bring it home !!!!!!!” Lakshmi Manchu wrote on Twitter, “What a thrilling match! Our girl @Pvsindhu1 was on 🔥 Semi-Finals here we come..”

Here are all the celebs who expressed excitement for PV Sindhu on social media.

The 26-year-old shuttler previously won a silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

