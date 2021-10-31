scorecardresearch
Sunday, October 31, 2021
Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhasker and others hail Virat Kohli’s comments on trolls attacking Mohammed Shami: ‘Captain has spoken’

Virat Kohli had earlier stated in no uncertain terms that attacking Mohammed Shami for his religion was the "most pathetic thing" that a human can do.

Updated: October 31, 2021 11:41:36 am
Several Bollywood celebrities have hailed Virat Kohli’s comments supporting his colleague in the Indian cricket team Mohammed Shami amid attacks targetting him for his religion after the country’s defeat against Pakistan.

Farhan Akhtar shared the comments and wrote on Twitter “Well said captain” with thumbs-up emojis.

Swara Bhasker used clapping emojis while sharing the comments.

TV actor Nakuul Mehta wrote, “Kohli’s BEST KNOCK, yet!”

Director Sudhir Mishra, behind acclaimed movies like Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, quote-tweeted a tweet about the statement and wrote: “The captain has spoken !”

Kohli had earlier stated in no uncertain terms that attacking Mohammed Shami for his religion was the “most pathetic thing” that a human can do.

“To me, attacking someone over their religion is the most pathetic thing that a human being can do. Everyone has the right to voice their opinion over what they feel about a certain situation, but I personally have never ever even thought of discriminating (against) anyone over their religion. That’s a very sacred and personal thing to every human being.”

He added, “People take out their frustrations because they obviously have no understanding of what we do as individuals. They have no understanding of how much effort we put on the field. They have no understanding of the fact that someone like Mohammad Shami has won India a number of matches in the last few years and he has been our primary bowler with Jasprit Bumrah, when it comes to making an impact in games.”

