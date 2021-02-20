Farhan Akhtar supports Arjun Tendulkar on IPL auction row, says ‘throwing the word nepotism at him is cruel’

Farhan Akhtar has come out in support of Arjun Tendulkar. (Photo: Farhan Akhtar/Instagram and Express Archives)

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Saturday said judging young cricketer Arjun Tendulkar for being legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar’s son would mean killing his spirit even before he begins his career.

Arjun Tendulkar has been picked up by Mumbai Indians for his base price of Rs 20 lakh at the recently held IPL auction. The 22-year-old was reportedly always a favourite to go to the Mumbai franchise, having already trained with them for a few years now. Sachin Tendulkar, who played for Mumbai Indians for four seasons before retiring from the Indian Premier League in 2013, is now the team’s icon.

Arjun’s selection has invited criticism from a section of cricket lovers, who believe the cricketer had it easy because of his famous father. Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar spoke in support of Arjun on Twitter, sharing that he has seen the cricketer work hard on his fitness and hence finds the criticism against him unfair.

I feel I should say this about #Arjun_Tendulkar. We frequent the same gym & I’ve seen how hard he works on his fitness, seen his focus to be a better cricketer. To throw the word ‘nepotism’ at him is unfair & cruel. Don’t murder his enthusiasm & weigh him down before he’s begun. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) February 20, 2021

Arjun Tendulkar made his India U19 debut in 2018 during a two-match series against Sri Lanka U19. The left-arm bowler, who had previously taken bowling lessons from Wasim Akram, had also bowled in the nets at the Lord’s in 2015.