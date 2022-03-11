Farhan Akhtar strikes goofy poses as Shibani Dandekar gives a glimpse of mehendi ceremony, watch

Actor-host Shibani Dandekar, who got married to actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar in February, took to Instagram on Friday to share a video from her mehendi ceremony. Accompanied by the Gehraaiyan song Doobey, the video features Shibani and Farhan having a gala time at the ceremony with their friends and family members.

In her caption, Shibani thanked her two friends for throwing her the mehendi of her dreams. “My two best friends threw me the mehendi of my dreams filled with love and it was so felt! These two women have been by my side through it all! They have always provided me with unwavering love and support and been my biggest cheerleaders so of course they had to plan the best mehendi ever down to the last detail! Words can’t do justice to the love and gratitude I feel for them. They are my world,” read a part of Shibani’s caption.

Farhan and Shibani, who got married on February 19 in Khandala, have shared various photos from the wedding and pre-wedding functions. Their close-knit wedding was attended by many folks from the film industry including Hrithik Roshan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Shankar Mahadevan among others.

Just a few days, Shibani had shared photos flaunting her new tattoo that features the date of her wedding. In 2021, Shibani got a tattoo with Farhan’s name.

In a recent chat with India Today, Farhan spoke about his life with Shibani and said, “I don’t know if it feels any different. Shibani and I have been together for many years now. So, on some level, this puts some kind of an official tag to it. But apart from that, our relationship is amazing. It has been since we started dating and we’ve taken this to another level together. This just feels great as always.”