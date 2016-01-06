Farhan Akhtar starrer ‘Rock On 2’ to release on November 11

Farhan Akhtar and Arjun Rampal starrer musical drama “Rock On 2” will release on November 11. (Source: Twitter) Farhan Akhtar and Arjun Rampal starrer musical drama “Rock On 2” will release on November 11. (Source: Twitter)

Farhan Akhtar and Arjun Rampal starrer musical drama “Rock On 2” will release on November 11.

Directed by Shujaat Saudagar, the film is a sequel to 2008’s box office success “Rock On”.

Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment shared the release date of the much awaited project on his Twitter.

“Hello sharing the release date of #RockOn2. 11/11/2016 @FarOutAkhtar @rampalarjun @ShraddhaKapoor @Purab_Kohli @ShujaatSaudagar,” he wrote.

The major portion of the film is being shot in Shillong.

Actress Shraddha Kapoor is the new addition to the cast that already has Prachi Desai and Purab Hersh Kohli reprising their roles. (Read: Shyam Benegal-led panel will bring good results: Farhan Akhtar)

The 26-year-old “ABCD 2” actress will lent her voice along with Farhan, 41, for the original soundtrack of the film.

“Rock On 2”, which was co-written by helmer of the first film Abhishek Kapoor along with Pubali Chaudhary, was dragged to court by Kapoor asking for credit as joint writer after Excel Entertainment decided to not repeat him as the director in the sequel. (Also read: Farhan Akhtar on his first action film ‘Wazir’)

After suggestion by Bombay High Court, the company promoted by Farhan Akhtar, consented to give credit to Kapoor.

