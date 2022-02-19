Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar wedding countdown: Bride’s sister Anusha, bestie Rhea Chakraborty groove to ‘Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna’, watch video

As Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar prepare to tie the knot, their friends and families are super excited. The wedding is reportedly happening today, February 19, at their farm house in Khandala, and not on Monday, February 21, as was previously reported. On Saturday, a video from their haldi and mehendi ceremonies surfaced on the internet.

In the video, Shibani’s sisters Anusha Dandekar, Apeksha Dandekar and the bride’s best friend Rhea Chakraborty are seen grooving and dancing to the iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge song “Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rucchita Mishra (@rucchitam)

The video is from Farhan and Shibani’s haldi and mehendi ceremony that took place at Farhan’s family home in Mumbai. Shabana Azmi, Amrita Arora, and others were spotted at the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rucchita Mishra (@rucchitam)

Earlier this week, Farhan shared a picture with his boys gang, from what seems like his bachelor party, and wrote, “The boys are back in town. #stagdaynightfever.” Farhan’s group included Ritesh Sidhwani and Shakeel Ladak. The photo also featured cut-outs of Shibani and Farhan’s faces. Shibani commented on Farhan’s post with: “Umm… technically I am there too.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

A couple of days ago, Farhan’s mother Honey Irani opened up about her equation with her soon to be daughter-in-law Shibani. She told Bombay Times about how Shibani and Farhan are total foodies and since both of them are health freaks and follow a diet rigorously, on Sundays they visit her and have the special nawabi keema and guacamole made by her. Honey called Shibani a ‘lovely child’ and heaped praises on her, saying that she is ‘so beautiful and is extremely respectful towards others’.

Earlier, Javed Akhtar had confirmed his son’s wedding in an interview to ETimes. The lyricist-writer said that the preparations of the wedding are being handled by the planners, and they are yet to send out the invitations. Due to the pandemic, the wedding will not be on a large scale and will be a very “simple affair”. Javed further shared that everyone in the family really likes Shibani, adding that Farhan and her get along really well.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar reportedly started dating in 2018 and often share cute posts featuring each other on their social media platforms.