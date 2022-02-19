Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding: Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty spotted arriving at venue

Guests have started arriving for the wedding of Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar in Khandala. Her sister Anusha Dandekar was spotted arriving at the wedding venue in a beautiful lehenga. Rhea Chakraborty was also photographed. Hrithik Roshan came along with his family.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will tie the knot today. Their wedding ceremony will take place in the presence of just their family and a few close friends. The couple had their Mehendi and Haldi functions in Mumbai at Farhan’s bungalow, earlier this week.

Ehsaan Noorani arrives for the wedding of Farhan and Shibani. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ehsaan Noorani arrives for the wedding of Farhan and Shibani. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rhea Chakraborty at Farhan-Shibani wedding. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rhea Chakraborty at Farhan-Shibani wedding. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Anusha Dandekar in Khandala. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Anusha Dandekar in Khandala. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Farhan’s close friend Ritesh Sidwani wore a white shirt which he complemented with a bow tie as he arrived for his friend’s wedding. Music composer Ehsaan Noorani and filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker are also on the guest list. The two were seen arriving for the festivities in traditional attire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Bride-to-be Shibani posted a video of her red heels which probably are a part of her wedding outfit. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Let’s do this.”

On Saturday, a video from Farhan and Shibani’s haldi and mehendi ceremonies was shared on social media. In the video, Shibani’s sisters Anusha Dandekar, Apeksha Dandekar and the bride’s best friend Rhea Chakraborty were seen grooving and dancing to the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge song “Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna.”

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been dating each other for almost four years now. They have been quite vocal about their relationship through their lovey-dovey social media posts for each other.