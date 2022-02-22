Shibani Dandekar applies mehendi on Farhan Akhtar’s palms in unseen photo, friend calls the couple ‘two peas in a pod’

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding was an intimate affair with only family members and close friends in attendance. Ever since the two got married, videos and photos from their wedding ceremonies have been surfacing on social media platforms. Be it a photo of the couple standing at the altar or the video of Farhan and Hrithik grooving to “Senorita”, everything about Farhan and Shibani‘s wedding has been lapped up by fans.

Now, on Tuesday, an adorable photo of the newlyweds has gone viral. In the photo, shared originally by designer Payal Singhal, Shibani is seen applying henna on Farhan’s palms. The photo seems to be from Shibani and Farhan’s mehendi function. While Shibani is seen all decked up, Farhan is in his casual attire.

Fashion designer Payal Singhal shared this picture on her Instagram account. (Photo: Payal Singhal/Instagram) Fashion designer Payal Singhal shared this picture on her Instagram account. (Photo: Payal Singhal/Instagram)

“Big love to my girl Shibs who is now a Mrs! Shibani and Farhan, thank you for finding each other. You guys are adorable together. Two peas in a pod. Wish you two your forever happily ever after,” Payal wrote as she shared the picture on her Instagram account.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got married on February 19. Apart from Hrithik, Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, Rhea Chakraborty, Anusha Dandekar among others attended the wedding.

On Monday, Farhan and Shibani made their first public appearance as a married couple. The two struck poses for shutterbugs present outside Shibani’s residence. Later in the evening, Zoya Akhtar hosted a dinner party, which was attended by the newlyweds. Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi also graced the party.